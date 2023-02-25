Jake Sondreal scored 1:28 into overtime on Saturday night to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints their biggest comeback victory of the season, a 4-3 decision at Madison.
Sondreal jumped on an errant Capitols pass and had a straight line to goalie Mason Kucenski from the left wall. He outwaited the goalie and slid his eighth goal of the season between Kucenski’s legs.
The Saints rallied from a 3-0 deficit and earned their first win of the season when trailing after two periods.
Madison needed just 67 seconds open the scoring. Trey Ausmus threw a shot on net from a sharp angle in the left corner, Nathan Lewis got a piece of it, and Landen Gunderson tapped the rebound inside the right post behind goalie Marcus Brannman for his first USHL goal.
The Capitols doubled the lead 5:38 into the middle period after a deflected pass through the neutral zone led to a Tyler Grahme breakaway. Grahme snapped a shot inside the right post for his fourth of the season.
Just 2:32 later, a breakdown in the Saints’ defensive zone led to a third Madison goal. Peter Cisar scored his sixth goal of the season into a wide-open net on a backdoor feed from Brendan Lamb.
The Saints’ slumping power play got untracked in the final minute of the second period to end Kucenski’s shutout bid. Ryan St. Louis wired a one-timer from the right circle past Kucenski after Will Staring moved a Sondreal pass to the left point.
St. Louis, the Saints’ leading scorer, ended a person six-game goalless drought and ended Dubuque’s 0-for-30 slump with the man-advantage. The Saints hadn’t scored a power play goal since Feb. 2 against Waterloo.
The Saints completed the comeback with a pair of goals in the first 3:50 of the third period.
Defenseman Max Burkholder pulled the Saints within a goal at the 2:55 mark, when he took a Sondreal pass in the low slot, spun around and hit the top left corner of the net for his 14th goal of the season. The goal came while the teams skated at 4-on-4.
Dubuque added a second power play goal just 55 seconds later to pull even. Max Montes snapped a nine-game goalless streak when he snapped a shot from between the circles past Kucenski for his 14th goal of the season.
