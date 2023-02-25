Jake Sondreal scored 1:28 into overtime on Saturday night to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints their biggest comeback victory of the season, a 4-3 decision at Madison.

Sondreal jumped on an errant Capitols pass and had a straight line to goalie Mason Kucenski from the left wall. He outwaited the goalie and slid his eighth goal of the season between Kucenski’s legs.

