After getting canceled last season, the traditional season opener for the boys fall golf season — the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet — will tee off on Thursday morning at Gardner Golf Course in Marion, Iowa.
Here’s a look at area teams in the MVC this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chad Parkin (13th year)
Key players — Wil Sigwarth (Jr.), Nate Kaesbauer (Sr.), Cole Ramler (Soph.), Curt Saunders (Jr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs return most of their core from last season, and all gained valuable experience in the drive to get the program back to state. Sigwarth will be the leader and most reliable scorer, but the top four all scored at the district meet last fall. Sigwarth placed 10th with a 79 and just missed the state cut by placing third among players not on a state-qualifying team (the top two earn a trip to state). Saunders shot an 86, Kaesbauer had a 90 and Ramler added a 95 as all four players contributed at the district meet and hope to use that experience to keep moving forward this fall.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (14th year)
Key players — Nate Obbink (Jr.), Owen King (Jr.), Brady Davis (Sr.), Aydan Lyons (Sr.)
Outlook — The Rams graduated top players Timmy Casey and Aidan Obermueller, but Obbink is prepared to shoulder the load at No. 1. Obbink is a back-to-back second team all-MVC performer and scored the most points this summer at the Dubuque Area Junior Tour. He’s put in the work this past offseason after placing 25th at the district meet last fall. He should make leaps on that score and contend for a trip to state. King added an 88 at districts last year and will be one of the players needing to step up to deliver solid scores for the Rams in filling out the lineup.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Eric Mueller (first year)
Key players — Will Coohey (Jr.), Nick Splinter (Sr.), Alex Link (Sr.), Nolan Martineau (Sr.)
Outlook — An experienced, veteran golfer, first-year coach Mueller takes over the Wahlert program with loads of talent and expectations. The Golden Eagles returned to the state tournament last fall and gained valuable experience in tying for 10th place out of 12 teams at the Class 4A meet at Des Moines Golf & Country Club. Wahlert finished with a two-round 342-333—675, improving by 9 strokes from the opening round and crawling out of last place. Top players return after scoring at state, as Coohey led the Eagles with an 82-78—160 and tied for 20th place overall. Splinter tied for 32nd place with an 81-84—165, and Link rounded out Wahlert’s score in 81st place with a 95-91—186. Coohey also had a great summer on the Dubuque Area Junior Tour, and with so many key talents back in the fold the Eagles have their eyes squarely on a state return.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Ben Wilson (eighth year)
Key players — Davis Stelzer (Sr.), Jackson Webber (Soph.), Jackson Skrtich (Soph.), Nolan Vaske (Jr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats are still looking for their first team trip to state since 2011, and the task gets a little more difficult after graduating all-state talent Jax Stelzer. With a loaded lineup last fall, WD felt disappointed to fall short of the state tournament once again, but Davis Stelzer is back for his senior season to lead the charge. A three-time all-MVC first team performer and two-time all-state selection, Davis Stelzer will be the key at the top of the lineup after finishing third among non-team qualifying players at districts to just miss the state cut. Webber was a tremendous talent as a freshman last year and has only improved, placing 25th at districts. Webber was a second team all-MVC pick last year. With a deep pool of young talent coming in, the Bobcats are hungry to break the state cold spell this fall.