Everett Donovan crossed the finish line first, although he was not declared the winner.
Someday, his mom will explain why — and possibly even share her medal with him.
Coasting along at the front of the pack in the 43rd annual Dubuque Benefit Classic road race on Saturday morning, 5-month old Everett sped across the finish line just centimeters in front of his mother, at the helm of his stroller.
Tricia Serres was a Wisconsin state-champion runner while running for her father, legendary Platteville High School coach Rob Serres, and an all-American at Luther College, but winning Saturday’s 5K while pushing her infant son might just be her favorite victory of all time.
“It was so fun,” said Serres, who was the overall 5K winner with a time of 19:02. “My dad would run with me in races when I was little, so I wanted to do the same thing with my son. It’s been a great way for us to get outside together in the summer, and a great way for me to get into fitness.”
Saturday was a special day for Serres and her son, as it was the first time the two competed together. The race also marked a return to the sport for Serres after nearly a two-year hiatus.
“First race I pushed him and it was my first race in almost two years,” she said. “So, it’s just fun to be back.”
Serres recently moved back to the area from California and said she enjoys once again being part of the tri-state running community.
“I just came back this summer, so I’m looking forward to getting into some more races,” she said.
Saturday was already shaping up to be quite memorable for Everett and his mom, when roughly 50 minutes later, they spotted a familiar face at the front of the pack of the Dubuque Benefit Classic’s second race.
John Donovan — Tricia Serres’ husband and Everett’s father — was sprinting towards the finish line about to claim victory in the half marathon. He did so in 1:11.03 to cap off an amazing and unforgettable day for the young family.
“It just makes me smile,” Donovan said. “It’s just great. It was (Everett’s) first race and he came in first place.”
Donovan noted that in college he was more of a middle-distance runner, so the half marathon presented a new challenge.
“This is definitely a step up for me,” he said. “It’s been exciting to kind of move up in distance, try some new stuff, and push myself a little bit.”
Competing in Saturday’s Classic represented a full-circle event for Donovan and Serres, who went to high school and college together before moving to California and eventually back to the tri-states.
“It’s just really good to be back by family,” he said. “Dubuque’s a great community to be in, and it’s a great running community, too, so we’re excited to be part of that.”
About 180 runners took their place at the start line in Saturday’s race, which began at the Mystique Community Ice Center and trekked along scenic areas like Eagle Point Park.
Nearly all the proceeds from the race go to local charities within the community. This year’s proceeds will go to local organizations Urban Bicycle Food Mission and Live Like Jack.
“What makes it unique is, really, we look for people in our community that we can help and organizations that benefit,” said Curt Ehlinger, vice president of the Mississippi Valley Running Association.
Ehlinger said he was happy to be able to host the event again after COVID-19 forced its cancellation a year ago.
“We are excited to be back this year and glad that we are able to put it on, and that the community has opened up and we were able to do it,” he said.
Chris Fry ran a 20:19 as the first male finisher in the 5K. Amanda Edwards took the women’s half-marathon in 1:25.00.