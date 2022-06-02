Cuba City senior Beau Kopp earned sectional titles in both the shot put and discus last Friday to secure a return trip to the Wisconsin state track and field meet this weekend.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week won with throws of 163-9 in the discus and 48-9 in the shot put.
Kopp placed sixth at state last year in the discus and 11th in the shot put.
“I was pretty happy with how I did in the discus, but I know I could’ve done better in the shot,” Beau Kopp said. “Now it’s time to end the season on a good note at state. The goal is to win them both.”
Beau is seeded second in both the shot put and discus heading into this weekend’s state meet in La Crosse, Wis.
“Getting on the podium at state last year helped his confidence,” Cuba City throwing coach and Beau’s father, Guy Kopp, said. “He was really excited to put in the work during the offseason after that.”
Beau, who will play football and possibly track and field at UW-Platteville next fall, was a regular in the weight room over the past year, lifting six days a week.
During this year’s SWAL conference track and field meet, Beau threw a personal best in the discus at 173-8, breaking the school, track and conference records.
“Beau’s a perfectionist, and I was just ecstatic for him after that throw,” Guy said. “I couldn’t believe that he broke the school record. Now I have two kids that are school record holders. My daughter, Parker, is the girls discus record holder as well.”
Beau broke the previous school record by eight inches.
“The throw felt great, and to know that I’ll be in the record books until somebody beats that throw is a special feeling,” Beau said. “Getting to experience that with my dad is another memory that I will have forever.”
Beau was named a team captain this season, and has cherished the role among his peers.
“We have a lot of throwers out this season, so it’s been a fun experience to be able to help the younger kids out,” he said. “It wasn’t the best weather-wise this season, so I just made sure I brought a good attitude to practice everyday. It’s important for other kids to see the smile on my face. It just keeps everyone’s spirits up.”
Both Beau and Guy say that the state meet will be a bittersweet experience.
“It wasn’t so bad after football was over, because I knew we still had the track season together,” Beau said. “This one’s going to be a little bit harder.”
Added Guy: “I can’t say enough how much I’ve loved coaching Beau. He’s been the easiest child of mine to coach. He knows what he needs to do to get better. He watches film and he takes advice well. No one puts in more time than Beau. I couldn’t be more proud of my son.”
