At times Monday afternoon, it felt as though the Dubuque Hempstead girls bowling team couldn’t miss.
Meanwhile, the Dubuque Wahlert boys certainly made their share of clutch shots on the other side of Cherry Lanes.
The Mustangs girls team broke school scoring records in individuals, Baker series and total count en route to a 3,072-2,435 victory in a match rescheduled from earlier in the season when the coronavirus pandemic placed prep bowling on pause. And the Golden Eagles boys team beat their city rivals for the first time in roughly 10 seasons, 2,860-2,755.
“We were super pumped up, rarin’ and ready to go from the start,” said Erin Langel, who led the Hempstead girls with a two-game series of 172-278—450. “It felt unreal, because we were rolling the ball really well up and down the lineup.
“Nights like this give you so much confidence for when regionals come around in a couple of weeks. Now we know we’re ready to bowl in a meet that really matters.”
Beth Johll shot a 226-205—431, followed by Zoe Schultz at 221-204—425, Kirsten Mitchell at 172-203—375 and Libby Leach at 151-194—345 to give Hempstead a school-record 2,026 count and a 390-pin advantage through the individual portion of the meet. Emily Mueller’s 327 did not factor in the scoring.
The Mustangs poured it on in the Baker series, with games of 257, 152, 233, 236 and 168 for a 1,046 — 39 pins better than the Baker record they set at regionals last season.
“Lately, the girls have just really been on,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “They’ve been so relaxed and they’ve done everything together as a team. It’s been amazing to watch.
“They’re at a point right now where they know each other so well and they know exactly how to help each other. It’s really like they’re bowling as a well-oiled machine.”
Natalie Kelzer led the Wahlert girls with a 179-195—374, followed by Lola Grap (137-195—332), Abbie Beutin (149-182—331), Jamie Vondra (155-159—314) and Katelyn Vaassen (148-137—285), while Hannah Busch’s 257 did not factor in the scoring. The Eagles rolled Baker games of 122, 158, 170, 177 and 172.
The Wahlert boys clung to a 1,802-1,797 lead through the individual portion of the meet behind Connor Beutin’s 223-238—461 series. The Eagles’ scoring also came from Nick Splinter (173-173—346), Carter Hancock (169-175—344), Ben Vaassen (182-152—334) and Will Kamentz (171-146—317), while Garrett Kadolph’s 314 did not factor in the team count.
“Most of us have been on varsity since freshman year and we’ve played Hempstead and lost to them multiple years, so to finally beat them means so much,” Beutin said. “They’re always really good. So, beating them gives us so much confidence. We know that, if we can beat them, we can beat a lot of teams if we bowl up to our potential.
“We’ve had a lot of different guys step up and lead us this season. And, when we see that one or two guys are really bowling well, we feed off it and the whole team bowls well.”
The Eagles saw their overall lead slip away in the second game of Bakers, but regrouped in the final three to win by 105 pins overall. They shot games of 232, 195, 247, 154 and 230 to seal it.
“I couldn’t be happier for the kids,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “We knew we had a shot at beating Hempstead today, but they had to bowl really well to do it, and they did. It’s a great win for the program.
“The guys have been getting better and better all year. It’s just a matter of working on the mental game, believing in themselves and making good shots. They committed to every shot today. Hopefully, this gives them the confidence they need for districts in a few weeks.”
Ian Ninneman led the Mustangs with a 187-225—412, followed by Conner Warrick (186-203—389), Hudson Orr (204-137—341), Trent Pusateri (151-179—330) and Trent Kutsch (146-179—325), while Dakota Rupp’s 323 did not factor in the team score. Hempstead shot Baker games of 220, 224, 170, 169 and 175.