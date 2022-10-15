Ron Klein kicked off the three-day Iowa Dirt Nationals at Dubuque Speedway late Thursday night by winning the 25-lap Late Model A feature race.
The Sherrill, Iowa, driver moved up six spots from his starting position and held off Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill., for the checkered flag. The top five also included Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa; Dubuque’s Joel Callahan and Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa. The feature attracted 20 drivers.
Racing in the Iowa Dirt Nationals continued with heat races at 6 p.m. Friday night and concludes on Saturday evening, with heat races scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday’s card wrapped up around midnight.
Dallon Murty, of Chelsea, Iowa, took the checkered flag in the Karl Kustoms XR Stock Car division by outgunning Benji LaCrosse, of Casco, Wis., in the A Feature Nick Buckama, of Sobieski, Wis.; Cade Richards, of Lincoln, Neb., and Johnny Spaw, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 25-lap feature, which attracted 46 drivers.
Jake McBirnie, of Boone, Iowa, won the B Feature 1; and Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., took checkers in the B Feature 2 in the Karl Kustoms XR Stock Car division. Both B features were 10-lap races.
Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, won the 20-lap Modified A Feature 1 ahead of Kelly Shryock, of Fertile, Iowa; Larson; Dylan Thornton, of Santa Maria, Calif.; and Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger.
Jason Wolla, of Ray, N.D., won the Modified B Feature 1; and Johnathon Logue, of Logansport, Iowa, took the B Feature 2. Both races were eight laps, and the class drew 37 entries.
Logan Veloz, of Colona, Ill., claimed checkers in the 15-lap Sport Modified A Feature 1, which drew 30 entries. The top five included Tony Olson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Logan Anderson, of Eddyville, Iowa; Kyle Hoffmann, of Benton, Wis.; and Corey Kuntzelman, of German Valley, Ill. Kuntzelman and Anderson won the eight-lap B Features in the division.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., won the Hobby Stock A Feature 1, a 12-lap sprint that attracted 24 entries. The top five also included Nicholas Schliem, of Brodhead, Wis.; Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill.; David McCalla, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Dubuque’s David Crimmins. The B Features in the division went to Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis.; and Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa.
