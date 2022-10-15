Ron Klein kicked off the three-day Iowa Dirt Nationals at Dubuque Speedway late Thursday night by winning the 25-lap Late Model A feature race.

The Sherrill, Iowa, driver moved up six spots from his starting position and held off Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill., for the checkered flag. The top five also included Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa; Dubuque’s Joel Callahan and Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa. The feature attracted 20 drivers.

