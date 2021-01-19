CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Division 4 top-ranked Cuba City Cubans remained unbeaten Tuesday night as they slipped past visiting Darlington, 80-70, to take over sole possession of the top spot in the SWAL boys basketball standings.
The Cubans (5-0, 9-0) led by as many as 21 points in the second half before the Redbirds, ranked No. 8 in Division 3 this week, closed to within seven with just over 2 minutes to play.
“Darlington is a very good basketball team, and I am very proud of the way our kids played,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “You don’t lose a player like Brayden Dailey with 24 points and 12 rebounds a game without being affected by it, but our guys have done a great job.”
Dailey, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, suffered a broken wrist on Dec. 31 against Adams-Friendship and has since undergone surgery. He is expected to get the cast off and begin rehab a week from Monday with hopes of returning for the postseason tournament.
“We have a good bench, and we are confident that we will be OK until Brayden gets back,” said senior guard Riley Richard, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half.
The Cubans forced eight Darlington turnovers in the first half on their way to a 36-25 halftime lead. Cuba City then used a 10-2 run in the second half to go up, 59-38, with 9:54 left to play.
“We had stretches that we played really well, but you get a couple turnovers and Darlington is a team that is going to take advantage of that,” Petitgoue said.
Darlington senior Carter Lancaster, who scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half, converted on a three-point play with 4 minutes remaining to pull the Redbirds (6-1, 10-4) to within 12 before Curtis Stone knocked down a huge 3-pointer with 2:52 remaining to cut the lead to nine. Another Lancaster basket off a Cuba turnover made it a seven-point game.
“We got into some foul trouble and lost Max Lucey there, but our kids stepped up and made the plays we needed,” Petitgoue said. “Darlington has a lot of size on us, but our kids battled with them.”
Lucey scored 18 points for the Cubans, behind 19 from junior Carter Olson. Jack Misky added 14 while Mason Reese chipped in with 13.
“We let them get back into the game, but in the end we just wanted it more,” Richard said. “We had two weeks off because of COVID, so it was important for us all to keep working to stay in shape because of how we run the floor. We know what we want to do this year, and we are all putting in the work.”
The Cubans then got a long inbounds pass from Richard to Misky for an easy lay-up, and sealed the win from the free-throw line.
Cayden Rankin added 15 points, while Will Murray added 13 and Stone 10.