As Dyersville Beckman inches ever closer to a trip to the UNI-Dome, a number of factors have contributed to its success on the field.
Owen Huehengarrth’s 1,456 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns are a big reason why. First-year starting quarterback Cayden Gassmann’s captaincy of the offense with a steady hand has played a big part. And that vaunted Trailblazers defense that is allowing fewer than 10 points per game is at the top of the list.
But the motivation that has driven this team to play with such cohesiveness and tenacity for 10 straight games now comes from a teammate who hasn’t played a single snap this fall.
Every Friday night, the Blazers trot onto the field sporting a sticker on their helmets labeled ‘EK6.’ It serves as a rallying cry to win the game, no doubt, but also as a simple reminder that this season, this incredible undefeated journey, is about so much more.
“Some of the guys go out there and tell me, ‘This game is for you. You going through this makes me want to play harder,”’ said Easton Koelker, who was diagnosed in late April with Synovial Sarcoma, a very rare form of cancer. “Just having me on the back of their helmets out there, they say, helps them a lot.”
APRIL 29, 7:57 a.m.
“I’ll never forget it,” said Easton’s mom, Carrie Koelker. “It was April 29th at 7:57 a.m.”
Easton was getting close to wrapping up his junior year. His Dyersville Beckman soccer team was 6-1 and making a push toward another state tournament when they noticed a lump on his upper-left thigh. At first it was believed to be a hip flexor or a sports hernia, but after an ensuing series of tests, they received the news.
“I was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma,” Easton Koelker said. “They said about 100 people are diagnosed with that specific cancer each year. “It was kind of just unexpected, it just hit me kind of fast. I took it better than I thought, but you can’t really take that news well.”
The Koelkers were informed that Easton would need to undergo seven rounds of intense chemotherapy over the next six months.
“It’s an emotional gut punch that no parent wants to hear,” Carrie Koelker said. “Something about you just kind of bubbles up and you realize you have to be strong for your child and your family, but when it is your child, you wish you could take it away and give it to yourself.”
The diagnosis meant the remainder of Easton’s soccer season was over, as well as baseball in the summer, and likely football in the fall.
Coming to the understanding that his final year of high school was going to look drastically different was the most difficult part.
“The reality of it happening was the toughest part,” Easton said. “Realizing that it’s not going to be a normal senior year, I’m not going to be able to go out and socialize as much as I’m used to and I’m not going to be able to do things with my friends.”
‘IN THIS FAMILY ... NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE’
Easton was now entrenched in this battle, but it was clear he was not alone.
Roughly a month after his diagnosis, the Dyersville community designed yellow and gold bracelets that read “In this family ... no one FIGHTS alone Easton #6 strong.” All of the proceeds from the bracelets were donated toward Easton’s treatment.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, but we’ve had this support every step of the way,” Carrie Koelker said. “I can’t even put into words what it’s meant to all of us. This community, his team, his class, it’s been a journey that they’ve all been on with us. To see all of this compassion and the faith come out in people … we could not have done it without all of that unwavering support.”
The bracelets spawned T-shirts and sweatshirts, members of the community brought meals over to the Koelker’s residence, and most meaningful to Easton, his gridiron teammates made a point to contact him after every game he could not attend.
“They FaceTime me after the games and ask me how I thought they did and how I’m doing in Iowa City,” Easton said. “The football team has been my biggest supporters, but my entire support system has been amazing. I constantly have people praying for me. The school prays for me over the announcements when I’m gone. They were a big impact on my journey with this.”
SPECIAL BOND, SPECIAL NIGHT
Oct. 1 already had the makings of an electric night. Beckman was 5-0 headed into its much-anticipated homecoming matchup with Class 1A powerhouse Waterloo Columbus.
But the magic of that evening came before kickoff.
Roughly 15 minutes before the start of the game, Easton was announced as the school’s homecoming king and his twin sister Addie, named the queen.
“That was an amazing night,” Addie Koelker said. “When I found out that we had won, I was in shock. It was awesome for Easton and I to be the first twins that won. It was definitely one of my favorite memories for sure.”
The Trailblazers followed with a thrilling 35-34 overtime victory to cap off an unforgettable evening.
“Winning king, having my sister named queen, and then coming out with that overtime victory, it was a pretty special night,” Easton Koelker said. “Looking up in the crowd, seeing the parents and students get excited after we made a big play, it was awesome how into the game everyone was that night.”
According to their mother, Easton and Addie have shared an inseparable bond since the very beginning.
“I think the only time they have been apart was the 38 minutes that they were born apart,” Carrie Koelker said. “They truly go hand-in-hand.”
That’s what made Easton’s visits to Iowa City so difficult.
“He’s been my best friend my whole life,” Addie Koelker said. “I haven’t really ever been apart from him.”
While Easton is away receiving treatment, Addie has developed a way of coping.
“When he’s gone, “I’ll put on one of his sweatshirts and sleep in his bed, and it just feels like I’m still with him,” she said.
THE WAVE, BECKMAN STYLE
As memorable as homecoming was, there was one more night Easton insisted on being at from the very beginning of his journey.
“He told the doctors, ‘I have to be back for senior night,”’ Carrie Koelker said.
Unfortunately, an unexpected trip to Iowa City prevented him from attending the Blazer’s 41-7 win over MFL/Mar-Mac to cap off a perfect 8-0 regular season on Oct. 15.
So, the team and community came up with a plan.
“I didn’t know it was gonna happen at all,” Easton said. “It just kind of hit me by surprise. It was pretty special and put a big smile on my face.”
As Easton watched the game via livestream from his hospital room, the crowd and his teammates turned toward the press box at the end of the first quarter and began to wave.
“EASTON, EASTON, EASTON, the crowd chanted.”
“It was a lump in the throat,” Carrie Koelker said. “It was a pretty emotional impact that they included him in any way they could for that evening. It’s a moment we will never forget.”
Head football coach Mark Atwater said it was necessary to recognize Easton for what he’s meant to the team.
“He brings a positivity that is unmatched,” Atwater said. “He’s just kind of doing it. For an 18-year-old kid, that’s impressive. He’s taken it in stride and he’s tough. I feel like our team resembles that toughness a little bit. We play in a fashion of what Easton is.
“What he brings and what kind of person he is, it’s just special. We were in the middle of battle, but to take that pause and also realize we are here for a different reason, was pretty neat. It really puts things in perspective.
“Everybody had a little bit of the chills that night.”
LOOKING AHEAD
On Wednesday, just 48 hours before Beckman kicked off its second-round playoff game against West Branch, Easton completed his seventh and final round of chemotherapy.
“(The doctors) told us that they were going to bring him to death and back, and that’s exactly what they did,” Carrie Koelker said.
The next big step comes on Nov. 10 when a full-body PET scan will be performed to make sure the lump on Easton’s thigh is reacting well and his body shows nothing else abnormal. From there, he will have scheduled checkups every three months
It’s a shining light at the end of a grueling six-month journey that this 18-year-old tackled head on and handled with strength, poise, and determination.
Easton was on the sidelines Friday as the Blazers took down West Branch and moved within one game of the UNI-Dome. He will certainly be there this week, as well, in the quarterfinals against MFL/Mar-Mac and for however long the Blazers can keep this incredible run going.
But, he wants the focus to stay about the team.
“I’m proud of my team and how they’ve played,” he said. “I’m not really wanting them to dedicate this to me because this season has been all about them. Watching this and being part of this has just been a great feeling.”
His ultimate goal is to be able to compete in soccer and baseball this season and his doctors have told him they are going to support that goal every step of the way.
And while Atwater wasn’t able to coach him this season on the football field, the moment Easton steps foot on the soccer pitch or the baseball diamond, he will be watching.
“I know I will be there,” he said. “Wherever, whenever that may be.”