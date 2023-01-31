Potosi basketball
Buy Now

Potosi’s Gavin Wunderlin drives to the basket over Wauzeka-Steuben’s Cohen Redman during their game Monday in Potosi, Wis. Wunderlin scored 19 points as the Chieftains won, 82-71.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi Chieftains had their most balanced offensive attack of the season Monday night, with five players in double figures in an 82-71 non-conference win over Wauzeka-Steuben.

Senior Sam Udelhofen led the way with 21 points, followed by junior Gavin Wunderlin with 19, sophomore Dawson Weber with 15, sophomore Aidan Uppena with 12 and sophomore Oliver Post with 10.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.