POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi Chieftains had their most balanced offensive attack of the season Monday night, with five players in double figures in an 82-71 non-conference win over Wauzeka-Steuben.
Senior Sam Udelhofen led the way with 21 points, followed by junior Gavin Wunderlin with 19, sophomore Dawson Weber with 15, sophomore Aidan Uppena with 12 and sophomore Oliver Post with 10.
“Our three sophomores really got the job done for us inside tonight,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “I think we are starting to show a lot of growth and that’s great to see in these tournament-type games.”
The Chieftain defense had their hands full all night trying to contain Wauzeka senior Seth Bunders, who finished with a game-high 38 points.
“He’s a heck of an offensive player, and then he also has eight to 10 steals on the defensive end,” Uppena said. “We were going to throw as many guys as we could at him and try to limit his ability to get the rim. He showed he can score from any direction.”
Both teams came out shooting well from long-range, with Udelhofen and Bunders going back and forth knocking down shots.
The Hornets (11-5) tied the score up at 19-19 and reclaimed the lead on a steal and lay-up from Bunders, but a 3-pointer from Aidan Uppena gave the lead back to the Chieftains.
With four of its five starters in early foul trouble, Potosi looked to its bench, where Post provided an early spark with eight points in the first half.
“Our bench helped us out a lot tonight,” Wunderlin said. “Oliver was a big help in the post and we showed how deep of a team we can be.”
The Chieftains (12-4) took a 40-36 lead into the second half.
Wauzeka pulled to within one at 48-47, but could not get any closer as the Chieftains began to pull away.
Potosi will take on River Ridge tonight in a big Six Rivers West match-up. A Chieftain win would put Potosi in a tie for first place with Ridge.
“This win tonight shows we can play with tough opponents,” Uppena said. “The guys are playing really well as a team right now, and we hope that carries over to tomorrow’s game.”
Added Wunderlin: “This was a big win for us seeding-wise, and it only helps our confidence moving forward. We’ve shown we are not just a one-guy team, and we are getting better every day.”
