It took less than 38 minutes for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to match a season-high goal output Friday night.
Then they went one better in the third period.
Five players enjoyed multi-point nights as the Saints cruised to a 9-4 victory at Green Bay. It marked Dubuque’s highest goal output since an 8-0 victory over Waterloo on Dec. 29.
USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday notched a pair of goals and three assists en route to another team record, and Jackson Hallum contributed a goal and three assists in his first game in Green Bay since being acquired from the Gamblers at the USHL trade deadline.
The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque improved to 38-16-2-3, while Green Bay fell to 22-33-3-1.
“We started off the game playing the right way, and our structure took over and allowed us to make a lot of offensive plays,” said Halliday, who has 35 goals and 91 points in 59 games. “But we were also playing against a goalie playing in his second USHL game because they’re shorthanded there. The important thing is we can’t afford to fall into bad habits.
“Coach (Greg) Brown is going to hold every one of us accountable. If we don’t show up and do things the right way, he’ll let us know there will be consequences. That’s what every championship team has. They all hold each other accountable. Everyone here wants to win and win the right way, so we’ll do a good job of closing out the series (tonight.)”
Just 1:28 into his 100th career USHL game, Max Burkholder staked the Saints to their first lead. Max Montes won a faceoff in the Green Bay zone to William Hallen, who made a one-touch pass to Burkholder pinching in from the right point. Burkholder skated around the circle, cut to the net and tucked a backhander past goaltender Cam Smith for his ninth goal of the season.
“We worked really well as a five-man unit in the offensive zone tonight,” Burkholder said. “We were creating a lot of movement in the O-zone and creating space for each other. I thought everyone played really well tonight.”
The Gamblers answered with a power play goal at the 6:09 mark to tie the game. Brody Lamb scored his 19th goal of the season on a rebound set up by Kent Anderson and Cameron Lund.
Just 1:37 later, the Saints went back to the penalty kill. Cole Helm and Green Bay’s Will Staring engaged in a spirited fight after Helm took a penalty for boarding Jarod Crespo behind the Gamblers’ net.
Dubuque killed the penalty and regained the lead at the 10:07 mark on Tristan Lemyre’s 28th goal of the season. Hallum sprung Lemyre along the left-wing wall, and Lemyre carried into the Gamblers’ zone, cut to the middle and sniped a shot into the top left corner of the net.
Lemyre struck again 5:45 later while the Saints enjoyed their second power play of the game. Lemyre skated through the neutral zone, found Halliday on the left wing and took off for the net front. Halliday returned the pass, and Lemyre tapped it behind Smith for his 29th goal of the season.
Peter Kramer, who went to Green Bay in the deadline deal that sent Hallum to Dubuque, scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was his fifth of the season and second with Green Bay.
“It was actually a lot tighter than it looked early, and there were good chances both ways,” Brown said. “When we got up a few, it looked like (Green Bay) got a little frustrated. We did a lot of things well, but when we had a little cushion, we started to get a little loose instead of playing the way we know we need to play the rest of the season.”
Hallum gave Dubuque a two-goal cushion 5:27 into the second period. He corralled a rebound in his own zone, skated up the left wing, criss-crossed the ice with Lemyre at the Green Bay blue line and wired a shot past Smith’s blocker for his 29th goal of the season and eighth with the Saints.
Connor Kurth made it 5-2 just 18 seconds later following a Stephen Halliday faceoff win in the Green Bay zone. Davis Burnside found Halliday behind the net, and Halliday dished to Kurth for a one-timer from the slot that resulted in Kurth’s 32nd goal of the season.
Halliday became the Saints’ career goal scoring leader in the Tier I era at the 9:01 mark of the period when he backhanded his own rebound past Smith. Kurth fed Oravetz at the left point, and Oravetz worked the puck to the net front to set up Halliday.
The Ohio State recruit raised his season total to 34 and his career total to 57. Riese Gaber, a sophomore at the University of North Dakota, scored 56 in 2018-20.
Luke Weilandt answered for Green Bay 26 seconds later with his seventh goal of the season to make it 6-3.
But Halliday got that goal back while on the power play. Samuel Sjolund took a Lemyre pass and dished a cross-ice feed to Halliday, whose shot hit a Gamblers defender’s stick and deflected past Smith for a 7-3 lead.
Nikita Borodayenko made it 8-3 with 2:04 remaining in the period. Sjolund sent the puck the length of the ice, but Hallum won the race to negate icing and found Borodayenko in the left faceoff circle for his 15th goal of the season.
Burnside scored a backhanded rebound into an open net with 4:06 remaining in the game to set the team’s season high for goals. Hallum set up Burnside’s 17th goal of the season and fifth in 18 games since being acquired from Des Moines.
Kramer scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of regulation to account for the final margin.
“We got back to playing our game in the third period, up until that last goal,” Brown said. “The important thing is we have to keep working on ourselves so we’re ready to go for the playoffs.
“We know Green Bay is going to show up (tonight) and play hard. But, no matter what they do, we have to keep building our game.”