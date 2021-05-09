UW-Platteville’s Gwen Orr broke the school record in the 200-meter dash at the WIAC championships during Friday’s qualifying, then followed up by placing fourth overall in Saturday’s final in River Falls, Wis.
The senior from DeForest, Wis., set the new mark with a run of 25.03 seconds during qualifying. She finished fourth in the finals at 25.04. Orr also broke her own school mark in the 100 during qualifying at 12.31 seconds, then broke it again during the finals at 12.30 to place fifth overall.
The Pioneer women finished seventh in the team standings with 45 points. UW-La Crosse won the title with 276 points. UW-P collected a pair of third-place finishers in Katie Schilling with a 1:02.35 in the 400 hurdles and former Shullsburg High prep Brianna Leahy in the shot put with a toss of 46-11 1/2.
The Pioneer men finished seventh as well with 50 points. La Crosse also captured the men’s crown. Alexander Walechka earned runner-up in the discus with a throw of 175 feet even, while Justin Eichler took third in the hammer throw (189-4) and Jacob Rice was third in the javelin (175-6).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Simpson 3-1, Dubuque 2-5 — At Indianola, Iowa: Jordan Goldstein hit for a single and a double, Max Snowden also hit a double and drove in two runs, and the Spartans (14-21, 12-16 American Rivers Conference) captured the second game to salvage a split with the Storm.
Luther 9-0, Loras 0-1 — At Petrakis Park: Daniel Rogers won the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run, lifting the Duhawks (21-13, 15-12 A-R-C) in the second game to earn a split with the Norse. Ryan Wohlers earned the win on the mound, while Ethan Peters struck out six in three innings of relief for Loras.
UW-Stout 9-12, UW-Platteville 8-17 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Jonathan Kelso nailed two home runs on four hits in the doubleheader, driving home six runs overall and five in the second game as the Pioneers (15-21) salvaged a split by winning the second game over the Blue Devils (17-17).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Luther 3, Loras 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Gabriella Garcia had an RBI double and Taylor Donnell suffered a tough-luck loss in the circle as the Duhawks (2-26) came up short to the Norse (25-13) in the regular-season finale. Loras will meet Buena Vista in an A-R-C tournament play-in game on Tuesday.
Simpson 3, Dubuque 1 — At UD: Alyanna Martinez went 2-for-4 and Lexi Schmidt pitched tough in the circle, but the Spartans (22-17, 10-14 A-R-C) were topped by the Storm (16-16, 13-11). UD earned the No. 7 seed in the A-R-C tournament and will play at No. 2 Wartburg on Thursday.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 3, Davenport North 2 (2OT) — At Davenport, Iowa: Jacob Konrardy, Aidan Obermueller and Seth Connolly scored goals as the Rams battled tough and netted the game winner.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 7, Durand/Pecatonica 2 — At Durand, Ill.: Jon Montag went 2-for-3 and four different players drove in a run apiece as the Warriors took to the road and notched a victory. Brevin Lee struck out four to earn the win on the mound.
Warren/Stockton 11, Pearl City 4 — At Warren, Ill.: Owen Logemann delivered a single and two doubles as the Warhawks racked up 15 hits in improving to 6-0 on the season. Caleb Mammoser was stellar on the mound Friday as the Warhawks topped Lanark Eastland, 4-0.
Orangeville 13, Galena 12 — At Orangeville, Ill.: John Wubben delivered a home run and a double with five RBIs, and Ethan Hefel added two doubles among his three hits, but the Pirates were nipped in a high-scoring affair.
Lena-Winslow 16, River Ridge/Scales Mound 11 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats struggled on the bump, issuing 17 walks and allowing 13 runs in the fifth inning as the Panthers only needed four hits to score the win.
Belmont 15, Shullsburg/Benton 6 — At Belmont, Wis.: Konner Lancaster drove in four runs, Mitch Douglas added three more RBI with a home run and Mike Douglas went yard as well, and the Braves cruised.
Prairie du Chien 13, Richland Center 0 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Blackhawks batted around the lineup and were stifling on the defensive end in a win over Richland Center.
PREP SOFTBALL
Juda/Albany 4, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Juda, Wis.: Camden Russell struck out five in the circle, but the co-op couldn’t find the key hits in defeat.