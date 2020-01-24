Reigning USHL goaltender of the week Erik Portillo turned in yet another masterful performance on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.
The Buffalo Sabres prospect stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime and another two in a shootout to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 3-2 victory over the Omaha Lancers.
Dylan Jackson and Riese Gaber scored in the shootout for Dubuque. Jackson wired a shot just inside the right goal post, and Gaber made a slick deke on goalie Kyle McClellan before tucking a shot into the net to clinch the victory.
Dubuque won its third straight game to move into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference. The Saints thumped USA Hockey’s U17 team, 9-3, on Thursday night.
Omaha opened the scoring just 4:19 into the game, when Daniel Hilsendager carried the puck behind the net and centered it to Alexander Campbell for a tap-in goal on Portillo. But Dubuque tied it just 92 seconds later.
Stephen Halliday extended his goal scoring streak to four games with his eighth marker of the season. Gaber fired a shot from the center of the blue line, McClellan made the initial save, and Halliday fought off defender Nolan Renwick to score from a sharp angle to the right of the goaltender.
Evan Stella gave Dubuque its first lead of the game with his first USHL goal 2:39 into the second period. Ryan Beck won a face-off back to Stella at the point, and Stella moved it to Ty Jackson along the blue line. Jackson returned the puck to Stella, who wired a one-timer through screens set by Beck and Matthew Kopperud for a power play marker.
Robert Cronin drew a hooking penalty on Omaha’s Theo Thrun to give Dubuque the power play.
The Lancers tied the game 8:59 after Stella’s goal. Jack Randl deflected a Jack Jensen shot past Portillo.