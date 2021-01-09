The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ three-game winning streak came to an end Friday night in Youngstown, Ohio.
Two former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored in the front half of the second period and the Phantoms earned a 5-2 victory to halt a six-game losing streak. The RoughRiders, one of Dubuque’s traditional USHL rivals, opted not to play this season after the August derecho severely damaged the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, and their players became available in a dispersal draft just prior to the regular season.
The Phantoms improved to 3-9-0 but remained four points behind Dubuque (5-12-0) for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The two teams meet again tonight at 6 p.m. in Youngstown.
The Saints controlled play in the scoreless opening period, outshooting the Phantoms, 14-6, and enjoying two power plays to Youngstown’s one. But the Phantoms seized the momentum with a pair of goals in the first 3:43 of the second period.
Riley Duran jumped on the rebound of a Reilly Funk shot and slipped a shot past Hobie Hedquist for a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark. Just 53 seconds later, former Cedar Rapids forward Nate Hanley converted a backdoor feed from Jack Silich to double the advantage.
Another former RoughRider, defenseman Bennett Zmolek, stretched the lead to 3-0 at 9:29 of the second. He slipped a centering pass from Yusaku Ando while crashing into Hedquist, who exited the game after the goal in favor of Aidan McCarthy.
Dubuque finally solved Youngstown goaltender Mattias Sholl at 6:56 of the third period, when John Evans scored in his USHL debut. After a turnover at center ice, Robert Cronin passed to Evans on the right wing, and the newcomer wired a shot from the right circle just inside the left post.
Evans, a University of New Hampshire recruit, joined the Saints this week from West Kelowna of the British Columbia Hockey League, which has been in limbo because of the coronavirus.
But Youngstown added a key insurance goal at the 12:05 mark on a Ben Schoen one-timer from the slot.
Dubuque pulled within 4-2 just 2:42 to later, when Daniyal Dzhaniyev and Primo Self hustled to create a 2-on-1 rush out of their own zone. Dzhaniyev carried into the Youngstown zone and whiffed on his shot, but the puck found Self on the backdoor for an easy tap-in and his second goal of the season. Andrei Buyalsky picked up a secondary assist for a faceoff win in his own end.
Schoen scored into an empty net with one second remaining in regulation to account for the final margin.