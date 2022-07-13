FARLEY, Iowa — He was perfect through three innings and showed his grit in the fourth.
As a result, Isaac Then preserved the lead his offense provided him — one they wouldn’t relinquish — as Western Dubuque punched its ticket to next week’s Class 3A state baseball tournament in Iowa City with a 5-1 win over Clear Creek-Amana Wednesday in a substate final at Farley Park.
The 3A No. 6-ranked Bobcats (29-11) qualified for the state tournament for the sixth time in program history and first since 2019.
Then’s complete-game, two-hit, seven-strikeout effort was a masterpiece for six of the seven innings, but the poise he displayed to minimize the damage with the Clippers threatening in the fourth inning was the most impactful of the night.
The junior left hander escaped a bases-loaded, no-out fourth inning by surrendering just a lone run to keep his team ahead, 2-1.
“In the fourth, that first strikeout was critical by him with the bases loaded, because then he had the confidence,” WD coach Casey Bryant said. “He did a fantastic job of pitching with pressure when he was in trouble and a fantastic job all the other innings of getting that first guy out.”
Then retired the Clippers in order in five of the seven innings, which was supplemented by defensive gems from Jack Clemens, Caleb Klein, Jake Goodman and a lead-preserving catch from Brett Harris in left field.
“I just knew that all I had to do was get it across the plate and my defense would get the job done for me,” Then said.
CC-A starting pitcher Sam Young wiggled himself out of a log jam earlier in the game when the Bobcats placed runners on second and third with nobody out to start the second inning, but failed to score.
WD responded an inning later.
Nick Bryant laced a single to open the third, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Klein gave WD the lead with an RBI base hit and Tucker Nauman made it 2-0 with a run-scoring double to left.
“I was seeing the ball really well tonight,” said Nauman, who went 3-for-3 on the night. “I’ve been doing iffy the last few games, but it feels good to come on strong, especially going into the tournament now.”
What wasn’t iffy was the collective effort of the three Bobcat starting pitchers in its postseason run to Iowa City. Nathan Roling, Nauman and Then combined to allow just one earned run in the three substate contests.
“Our pitching staff is doing great, defense is doing great, we’re starting to hit the ball really well again,” Nauman said. Everything just feels great.”
Western Dubuque supplied Then with all the insurance he needed with three more runs in the fifth. Goodman lead off with a single and stole second, and scored when Klein reached on an error. Harris lined a single, Nauman dropped a bunt single, and Garrett Kadolph made it 4-1 with a two-run hotshot single to left.
“(The offense) is great with putting the ball in play, two strikes, fighting off pitches, getting runners in, stealing bases, and just moving the ball around,” said Then, who helped himself out by driving in the game’s final run.
Nauman, a senior, said his team is halfway to its ultimate goal.
“Since Round 1, Coach Bryant has been saying we need to be 6-0 to complete our goal,” Nauman said. “Right now we are 3-0 and just hoping to get three more. It feels great.”
