LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Flying Arrows certainly spread the fun around on Friday night.
Lancaster got touchdowns from five different players in a convincing 42-13 victory over Melrose-Mindoro in a Wisconsin Division 5 Level 1 playoff game at Lancaster High School.
The Arrows (5-3) advanced to next week’s regional championship game against La Crosse Aquinas, which ousted Darlington, 34-25, earlier on Friday night. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association decided to crown only regional champions and not hold a state championship in any of its divisions.
“This could have been our last game on this field,” senior quarterback Hayden Knapp said. “You never know if you will be guaranteed another game this year, so we wanted to make sure we went out on a good note.”
Knapp finished the game with 108 yards rushing on eight carries to go along with three touchdown passes.
“Hayden played well tonight and did a good job of finding the open receivers,” Lancaster coach John Hoch said. “We had a lot of different guys step up, and that’s what you want to see at this point of the season.”
Knapp connected with Preston Knoethe, Isaac Oyen and Hayden Wagner for touchdown throws of 15, 10 and 42 yards — all in the first half as the Arrows built a comfortable cushion.
“We really cleaned things up from last week and showed that we can compete with anyone when we play the way we know how,” Knapp said. “As seniors, we are thrilled to be able to play each week and we want to make the most of every game we get.”
The Arrows got on the scoreboard during their opening possession on a 1-yard plunge from junior Skyler Burkholder, who finished the game with 102 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Burkholder added a second score on a 2-yard run with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter to give Lancaster a 35-0 lead at the half while holding the Mustangs (4-3) to just 25 total offensive yards. The Arrow defense also came up with three first half interceptions, including two from Wagner.
“I feel like things are finally clicking and we are coming together now that we are in that playoff-like atmosphere,” Wagner said. “Guys are giving it their all and playing every game like it’s their last.”
The Arrows added an 8-yard score from junior Michael Ihm with 11:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 42-0 before the Mustangs added two scores in the final minutes.
“I’m very happy with the way our guys played tonight after competing with a very good Mineral Point team last week,” Hoch said. “We’ve had our share of ups and downs this season and to see our guys come out and give a solid effort is really great to see.”