Loras scored almost as many goals Saturday as they have conference titles.
With a 12-0 lopsided victory over Buena Vista at the Rock Bowl, the Duhawks claimed their 14th conference championship. It is the program’s fifth title in six years.
Abby Eriksen and Brynn Jacobi netted two goals apiece. Emily Perhats, Libby Perry, Erin Rieckens, Caitlin Farrell, Olivia Devrise, Lauren Riggle, Abby Schafer, and Brigid Hecht also scored for the NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Duhawks (15-0-1, 7-0-0 American Rivers Conference).
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 8, Buena Vista 0 — At Rock Bowl: Felipe Ramirez and Kyler Donovan recorded hat tricks, and Lucas Simpson and Jared Block netted two goals apiece, as the Duhawks (9-6-2, 4-2-1 A-R-C) won easily.
Central Methodist 6, Clarke 0 — At Fayette, Mo.: Five first-half goals led NAIA No. 1-ranked Central Methodist (15-0) to a shutout over Clarke (7-9-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Central 1 — At Pella, Iowa: Baylee Vincent netted two goals, and Brooke Brodzinski recorded a goal and an assist, as the Spartans (8-8-0, 4-4-0 American Rivers Conference) earned a road win.
UW-Stevens Point 2, UW-Platteville 1 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Alyssa Peterson scored a late goal for the Pioneers (8-5-3. 0-5-1 WIAC), but it wasn’t enough as they fell at Stevens Point.
Central Methodist 3, Clarke 0 — At Fayette, Mo.: Brynlee Ward stopped three shots in net, but No. 5-ranked Central Methodist was too much.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Buena Vista 0 — At Loras AWC: Liz Fleckenstein downed 19 kills, Krystal Tranel had 23 digs, and Sara Hoskins 35 assists, as Loras (17-9, 5-3 A-R-C) cruised past Buena Vista, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.
Dubuque 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 2 — At Stoltz Sports Center: The Spartans (10-16, 3-4 A-R-C) rallied from a two-set deficit for a thrilling home victory, 22-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-12, 15-8. Emma Powell led Dubuque with 16 kills.
Clarke 3, St. Ambrose 2 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Pride (13-15) outlasted St. Ambrose in five sets, 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-9. Amber Cooksley had 10 kills and Gianna Garza added 10 for Clarke.
Pioneers sweep — At Northfield, Minn.: Emma Carlson floored 15 kills, Olivia Kudronowicz added 14, and Abby Feldman had 41 assists to lead the Pioneers past St. Scholastica in four sets, 25-18, 29-27, 16-25, 25-21. UW-P claimed its second victory of the day with a 18-25, 25-9, 26-24, 28-26 win over Carleton.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Culver-Stockton 17, Clarke 6 — At Dalzell Field: Two field goals by Anthony Gomez gave the Pride an early first-quarter lead, but they were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Wartburg 27, Dubuque 7 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Spartans (5-2, 4-1 A-R-C) suffered their first conference loss. A 20-point second quarter gave Wartburg the lead for good. Jalen Gaines took back a 38-yard fumble recovery for UD’s only score.
Central 53, Loras 19 — At Pella, Iowa: Eric Hradek had a 10-yard scoring run and Je’Von Williams added a 3-yard score, but the No. 10-ranked Dutch were too much for the Duhawks (3-5, 3-3 A-R-C).
college cross country
Bickler 14th — At Grand Rapids, Mich.: Rory Bickler (19:30.6) finished 14th to lead the Clarke women at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge. The Pride did not record a team score. Daniel Miller (27:35.4) was the top finisher for the Clarke men in 55th place. The Pride placed 24th as a team with 622 points.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Wisconsin Heights 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans swept Wisconsin Heights, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21in their WIAA Division 3 regional final and will play Brodhead in Thursday’s sectional semifinal.
River Valley 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Spring Green, Wis.: River Valley swept Prairie du Chien, 25-21, 27-25, 27-25, in their WIAA Division 2 regional final.