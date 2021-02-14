Qualifying for the Iowa boys bowling tournament next week at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo takes place Monday for boys and Tuesday for girls in all three classes.
This is the seventh season under a three-class format. Class 1A includes seven qualifying meets, while Class 2A and Class 3A will feature five each. The state tournament will include eight teams, including all qualifying meet champions and at-large teams.
The individual champion will advance from each qualifier along with the next five highest pin total count (based on the two individual game scores) state-wide. There will be a minimum of 12 individual qualifiers from each class, and all ties will qualify.
Here is a capsule look at the area boys teams (with their team average in parentheses) and their top individual scoring averages heading into the state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 1
Site — Lancer Lanes (Cedar Rapids Prairie host)
Time — 2 p.m.
Participating teams — Cedar Falls (3,129.46), Cedar Rapids Prairie (2,917.44), Dubuque Senior (2,851.73), Dubuque Hempstead (2,793.27), Bettendorf (2,409.75), Pleasant Valley (1,780.86),
Hempstead’s top averages — Ian Ninneman (sr., 194.2), Dakota Rupp (jr., 192.64), Trenton Kutsch (sr., 183.77), Colton Kinsella (sr., 176.08), Alex Scheffert (sr., 174.82), Hudson Orr (soph., 171.11),
Senior’s top averages — Mason Krieg (jr., 193.96), Christian Merrick (sr., 189.27), Aiden Bettcher (jr., 189.14), Hunter Winner (jr., 185.55), Logan Jasper (jr., 184.35), Michael Wlochal (soph., 182.61), Collin Lyons (jr., 157.50).
Other qualifying sites — Des Moines Lincoln, Marshalltown, Muscatine, Sioux City North
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 5
Site — Bowlaway Lanes, New Hampton (Waverly-Shell Rock host)
Time — 2 p.m.
Participating teams — Waterloo East (3,028.42), Waverly-Shell Rock (2,845.13), Decorah (2,841.44), Cedar Rapids Xavier (2,768.17), Marion (2,427.83), Western Dubuque (2,376.90),
Western Dubuque’s top averages — Jacob Butcher (sr., 202.94), Jude Ludwig (soph., 198.81), Nolan Vaske (soph., 189.50), Ben Heiberger (sr., 188.38), Nick Sweeney (soph., 186.0), Alec Nadermann (sr., 185.5), Nolan Morrison (soph., 170.0).
Other qualifying sites — LeMars, Bondurant-Farrar, Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids Washington
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 6
Site — Imperial Lanes, Camanche (Camanche host)
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Camanche (3,165.75), DeWitt Central (2,837.58), Dubuque Wahlert (2,770.0), West Delaware (2,708.25), North Fayette Valley (2,427.25).
Wahlert’s top averages — Nick Splinter (jr., 188.73), Ben Vaassen (jr., 183.73), Connor Beutin (sr., 179.40), Carter Hancock (jr., 174.18), Will Kamentz (jr., 173.73), Garrett Kadolph (jr., 172.15), Aaron Kluesner (soph., 166.0).
West Delaware’s top averages — Louis Shontz (fr., 208.23), C.J. Rich (sr., 205.23), Carson Schneiders (sr., 198.0), Kalen Recker (sr., 196.10), Dominic Rave-Olson (jr., 173.0), Gabe Drinkwater (soph., 172.13), Nic Jones (sr., 169.50).
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 6
Site — Rose Bowl, Muscatine (Louisa-Muscatine host)
Time — noon
Participating teams — Bellevue (3,020.75), Monticello (2,754.55), Fairfield (2,503.56), Davis County (2,482.73), Durant (2,306.17), Maquoketa (2,275.09), Louisa-Muscatine (2,274.09), Sigourney-Keota (2,144.09), West Burlington-Notre Dame (1,436.14), Washington (1,024).
Bellevue’s top averages — Tyrelle Kloser (sr., 218.0), Dawson Weber (jr., 213.81), Logan Kloser (fr., 196.69), River Schiefer (soph., 193.0), Jacob Bakey (sr., 180.13), Ashton Felderman (sr., 159.0).
Maquoketa’s top averages — Lucas Ihrig (soph., 197.38), Kyler Beidler (sr., 194.89), Stephen Mask (sr., 185.79), Dalton Davis (fr., 172.72), Kaden Beidler (soph., 170.78), Jacob Riecks (fr., 166.25), Dalton Frieden (sr., 158.90).