08152021-bradfordopen5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Ben Johnson won the Bradford Open golf tournament by five strokes at the Meadows Golf Club this weekend.

 Stephen Gassman

ASBURY, Iowa — Ben Johnson still has the competitive drive to play tournament golf, even if work makes it a little more difficult to get out these days.

The 25-year-old former Illinois Wesleyan University standout shot a two-day 68-69—137 to win The Bradford Open on Sunday at The Meadows Golf Club. Johnson defeated two-time defending champion Eric Wolfe by five strokes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.