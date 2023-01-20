Cuba City girls basketball
Cuba City’s Olivia Olson drives past Darlington’s Jaylyn Schwartz during their game Thursday in Cuba City, Wis. Cuba City won, 53-43.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team remained undefeated after a 53-43 win over Darlington on Thursday night.

The WIAA Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans (15-0, 8-0) led by just one at halftime and found themselves trailing, 21-19, in the second before using a 10-2 run to take a six-point lead.

