CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team remained undefeated after a 53-43 win over Darlington on Thursday night.
The WIAA Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans (15-0, 8-0) led by just one at halftime and found themselves trailing, 21-19, in the second before using a 10-2 run to take a six-point lead.
“Darlington is extremely well-coached and they are a very dangerous basketball team,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “They were able to hold us to one of our lower point totals this season.”
Despite Darlington’s efforts to triple team the Cubans’ post players, Cuba City was still led by sophomores Ella Vosberg with 15 points and Dea Crist with 10.
“Some of our shots weren’t falling in the first half, but Coach told us to keep working defensively and our offense would come around,” Vosberg said. “We kept getting our posts touches and then hit our cutters and they started to knock down some big shots in the second half.”
Darlington (9-7, 4-3) took the lead early in the second half on a 3-pointer from freshman Kylie Butler, who finished the game with a team-high 12 points. The Redbirds rallied once more, pulling to within three at 30-27 at the 11:25 mark, but Vosberg scored back-to-back buckets to keep it a two-possession game. A 3-pointer from Cuba City sophomore Emily Wiegman followed by a pair of Crist free throws put the Cubans up by 11.
“This is the start of the second half of our season, and we know we have a target on our backs,” Vosberg said. “Everyone is going to want to beat us, so every win is a big one.”
Added Derby: “We are going to get every team’s best effort against us, and we just want to continue to get better every game. These girls didn’t get flustered tonight when they were down, and they found a way to win.”
Wiegman and Ashley Rowe each added eight points for the Cubans, while Darlington got 10 from Maddie Gratz and nine from Cayla Golackson.
