News in your town

Prep football: Kubitz with 3 pick-6s for Rams win

Bias suit seeks to block Iowa from cutting women's swim team

Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings, Pirates beat slumping Cubs 7-0

Packers' defense seeking to avoid 'roller coaster moments'

Sports in brief: Ward, Pennel set to return for Chiefs

For Donovan, job with Bulls 'came out of left field'

College football: Cyclones will allow fans at next home game