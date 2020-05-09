Dubuque Hempstead has hired three new varsity head coaches in a little more than two months.
Under the current coronavirus pandemic conditions, those three coaches are looking at three vastly different first seasons.
Football coach Jeff Hoerner is the only one who still has hopes of an inaugural season beginning without any postponements. Girls soccer coach Alesha Duccini unfortunately saw her first season canceled completely, and softball coach Jason Loeffelholz’s first year with the Mustangs has been pushed back at least a month so far — with the fate of the season still hanging in the balance.
The Iowa Department of Education, in conjunction with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, are expected to announce plans for summer seasons prior to June 1.
Until then, no one knows when high school sports will return.
“I’d love to give you a good answer on that. But it’s really tough,” Hempstead activities director Brian Kuhle said earlier this month. “I think the girls Union and the boys Association have to follow the lead of the governor at this point. Nobody wants to call off a season because we know how special it is for our student-athletes.
“But you have to follow the rules that the state sets out. I think that we’ll play if there’s any way to get this done, to get kids back out there. We’ve already lost a spring season and that was so tough on our spring athletes. But you just have to hope for the best.”
Just getting a coach hired during a pandemic can be a bit of a challenge, though the trio’s familiarity with Hempstead proved beneficial.
Hoerner and Duccini are both former Hempstead sports standouts. Hoerner has coached in various roles at Hempstead for most of the past two decades following his 2002 graduation. Loeffelholz has taught math in the school for more than 20 years and was Dubuque Senior’s varsity coach for 10 seasons before stepping down in 2013.
Duccini, who last fall completed her collegiate playing career at Minnesota State, and Hoerner accepted their positions prior to the school closing.
Loeffelholz was hired in the midst of the shutdown.
“You don’t get to do interviews face to face, and that’s always difficult,” Kuhle said of the softball hire. “You can only feel out a person so much by looking at them through your computer monitor, but in this scenario, we were lucky it was someone we already knew.”
Duccini’s hiring was officially approved by the school board on March 9. A week later, the season was put on hold, then extended through the end of April before officials ultimately nixed the spring sports seasons on April 17.
“We were kind of holding on to a little bit of hope for that shortened season,” Duccini said. “But once they came out and announced spring seasons were canceled, it was very heartbreaking.”
Since the first date for girls soccer practice was March 23, Duccini never had an official meeting with the team. She was able to meet most of the players through open gyms prior to the school closings, though.
She still hopes to hold a team banquet at some point in the future, if circumstances allow.
“We have to wait and see what we can do,” she said. “My thoughts go out to all the students and all the athletes, because that’s a lot of memories down the drain, and a lot of hard work that can’t be shown.”
So far soccer, track, golf and tennis are the only sports to meet this fate in Iowa. Summer softball and baseball were originally scheduled to open practice on May 4, but was pushed back to May 18 before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools for the remainder of the academic year on April 17 — with the caveat that a decision on summer activities would be made before the end of May.
If the summer seasons are allowed to proceed on June 1, the first games would likely take place on June 15 with the season wrapping up with the state tournament in late July or early August.
Iowa is the only state in the nation that plays summer baseball and softball.
“It would be a nice way to give them some closure to not only the school year, but for those seniors their school career,” Loeffelholz said. “I don’t know what to think. This is unbelievable to me, the times that we’re in.
“I’m really hoping there is (a season), of course, I just don’t know. If anything, you’ve got to be safe. At some point we always say life is bigger than the game, and we’re all in this together and we’ve got to get through this together. And if that means missing a year of, in this case a sport we all love, then that’s a sacrifice I guess we have to make and we’ll come back next year and see what we can do.”
Hoerner is the likeliest to get a normal first year. Football coaches aren’t allowed spring contact with players anyway, so nothing has yet changed for him.
The worry creeps in if the summer sports are affected.
“If we can get to June and be with the kids, it won’t be any different,” Hoerner said in April.
He is, however, using this time to prepare in ways he might not have otherwise.
“I’m a pretty glass-half-full kind of guy, and I look at this as an opportunity,” he said. “We’ve been doing a ton of Zoom meetings, just with each other, with the coaches. We’ve been doing a lot of clinics. I’ll go for a run and listen to a podcast and get something good and I’ll text it out to the guys and say ‘hey, take a look at this.’
“Maybe I wouldn’t have been doing that before. Maybe it’s a positive.”