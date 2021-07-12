The Chicago White Sox selected former Cuba City, Wis., pitcher Theo Denlinger in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-hander spent the past three seasons at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He has gone 1-5 with 13 saves, a 4.30 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings covering 42 relief appearances with the Braves.
This season, Denlinger, 25, went 0-2 with six saves, a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. He earned second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2019 and honorable mention this season. He played junior college ball at Madison College from 2016-18.
A three-sport athlete in at Cuba City High School, Denlinger accumulated 12 varsity letters -- four each in baseball, basketball and football. He threw four no-hitters in high school, including two perfect games.
He was born in Dubuque, and his older brother, Trent, played lineman at the University of Wisconsin from 2012-14.