Dylan Herzog understands the value of doing his homework, and that especially came in handy when making his college decision.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman committed to Yale University on Monday despite not being able to physically tour the campus in New Haven, Conn., due to coronavirus restrictions. That meant a virtual tour from the Bulldogs’ coaching staff, as well as plenty of homework on his own.
“It makes the process a lot harder, but they did a really good job of showing me as much as they could,” Herzog said. “I think it actually puts a lot more pressure on the athlete to know exactly what he wants, because you can’t go in and see everything there.
“I wanted a big campus but a smaller teacher-to-student ratio, and Yale has that. They have a big, prestigious campus but a smaller student body, so they can give a student more attention when needed. And the hockey program obviously has a lot of tradition.”
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman from Auburn, Wash., took a somewhat unconventional path to Yale. His parents are Minnesota natives, but he grew up in the Seattle youth hockey program before spending the past two seasons with Wenatchee of the British Columbia Hockey League.
He became the third Dubuque player this season to commit to an Ivy League program. Henry Thrun is playing with the Saints because Harvard decided against having a season, and Ian Pierce committed to Dartmouth in November.
“I’ve always wanted to play college hockey, and, obviously, there isn’t a lot of college hockey on the West coast,” Herzog said. “As long as I can remember, I’ve been looking Ivy League, and Yale has always been at the top of the list. I really like the culture of Yale, and their hockey is amazing, too. The education, mixed with the hockey, brought it all together for me.”
The Saints acquired Herzog just prior to fall training camp. He planned to return to Wenatchee, but doubts about the BCHL season led him to inquire about an opportunity in Dubuque. Saints general manager Kalle Larsson jumped at the chance to add him.
“He was at the top of our draft board for defensemen back in May, but we ended up not taking him because he was set on going back to Wenatchee,” Larsson said. “Fortunately, we had a spot open on the roster when he called and asked.
“He’s a really good skater for his size, and he’s big and strong. He similar to a lot of defensemen we’ve had in recent years, like Aidan Fulp, Ben Schultheis and Roman Kinal in that he’s a veteran who can play all situations.”
In 99 BCHL games the past two seasons, Herzog contributed five goals, 21 points and 41 penalty minutes. He has one assist in the first four games for Dubuque.
“Dylan is desirable to a school like Yale for a variety of reasons,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Athletically, he’s a very strong young man, and you can count on his defensive skill set. When you’re talking about a school like Yale, your academics have to line up long before your hockey is even considered, and he has his academics and athletics in alignment.
“It’s nice he and his family get to turn a dream into a reality, because that’s a rare thing in sports.”
But there are still a few more steps to complete.
“It’s nice finally having the weight of knowing where I’m going to be after this season off my shoulders,” Herzog said. “I know I still have a lot to work on, and I’ll make sure I improve my game as best I can so I can step into Yale and make a difference right away.”