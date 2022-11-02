McDermott scored a game-high 28 points on Tuesday night to lead the Clarke University women’s basketball team to an 83-65 victory over Saint Xavier University in Chicago.
The Cascade, Iowa, native went 11-for-13 from the field, 2-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Taylor Haase chipped in 19 points, and nine different players scored for the Pride (2-0).
Claire Austin led Xavier with 13 points.
Clarke progressively built its lead throughout the game behind 30-for-53 (56.6%) shooting from the field, 5-for-11 (45.5%) shooting from 3-point range and 18-for-22 (81.8%) shooting from the free throw line.
The Clarke defense limited Xavier to just 28.4% (19-for-67) shooting from the field, but 3-point shooting kept the Cougars in the game. Nine of their 19 makes came from beyond the arc.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Maddy Melvin put up 19 assists, Abigail Smith floored 10 kills, and Rylie Bohanan collected 15 digs but the Pride dropped a 25-16, 27-25, 25-21 decision in Heart of America Conference regular-season play. Clarke fell to 4-23 overall, 1-18 in the league.
UW-Platteville 3, UW-Eau Claire 1 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Sam Rossetti had 36 assists, and Emma Carlson pounded 17 kills as the Pioneers won, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 in the opening round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. The Pioneers play at UW-Whitewater in Thursday’s semifinals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Stevens Point 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Mackenzie Jones scored in the 40th minute, and the Pointers’ defense held the rest of the way to earn a first-round victory in the WIAC tournament. Stevens Point finished with a 17-10 advantage in shots on goal.
