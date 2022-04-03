It seems like every time Kassie Parker takes her place at the start line, a record is bound to fall.
Loras College’s senior star distance runner had another record-breaking performance late Friday at the Stanford University Invitational in Stanford, Calif.
With her time of 33:03.61, Parker shattered a 19-year-old NCAA Division III record in the 10,000-meter run. The Guttenberg, Iowa, native bested the previous mark set Keane State’s Mary Proulx in 2003 by 18 seconds. She finished fourth overall in the event comprised predominately of Division I athletes.
Parker is coming off a sensational indoor season which saw her claim two individual national titles. She won gold in the 3,000-meter run, and became the first Division III woman to break the 16-minute mark in the 5,000 with a record-breaking run of 15:58.58. The Duhawks also claimed the team indoor national title.
Mike Jasa, the defending Division III national champion in the 800, represented Loras at Stanford University on Saturday. Competing as the only Division III athlete in the field, Jasa placed third 11th overall in the 800 with a time of 1:51.58.
college BASEBALL
Buena Vista 7-9, Loras 4-14 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Daniel Rogers homered and went 4-for-6 in Game 2 as the No. 16-ranked Duhawks salvaged a split. Dakota Church, who had four hits on the day, also went deep for Loras.
The Duhawks’ bats erupted for a combined 15 hits in the second game.
UW-Platteville 7-7, UW-La Crosse 4-6 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Wyatt Molitor homered and had six hits on the day, Jonathon Kelso added four hits and a home run, and the Pioneers completed a sweep of the Eagles. Isaac Bixby threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win in the first game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Buena Vista 8-3, Dubuque 0-5 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Megan Wolff improved to 7-0 in the cirlce as she tossed eight inngs in Game 2 to help the Spartans to a split.
Park 7-8, Clarke 1-0 — At Parkville, Mo.: The Pride managed just one run as they suffered a conference sweep.
MEN’S TENNIS
Dubuque 5, Northwestern (Minn.) 4 — At Owatonna, Minn.: The Spartans won five of six singles matches to edge Northwestern. Milan Zivkovic and Stefan Zrnic earned wins at No. 1 and No. 2 to give UD momentum early.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Carthage 3, Loras 1 — At Kenosha, Wis.: Corey Mayotte smashed 10 kills, but No. 3-ranked Carthage handled the Duhawks in four sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 29, North Central (Minn.) 0 — At Minneapolis: Jacob Collar’s four goals led an explosive Spartans’ offensive which saw sixteen different players record goals in a rout.
Clarke 9, Missouri Valley 7 — At Clarke: Alex Kolander and Tucker la Belle netted two goals apiece to lead the Pride to their second straight win.