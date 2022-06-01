Their offenses were in midseason form.
The defensive play, however, revealed it was still early.
City rivals Hempstead and Wahlert combined for 23 runs and 29 hits in the first game of a home-and-home series Tuesday night at Petrakis Park.
Behind six-run first and fourth innings, Class 3A top-ranked Wahlert outslugged Hempstead, 15-8, to claim the series opener.
"I'd say it was a slugfest," said Wahlert's Ben Freed, who went 3-for-4 on the night. "It took a while to get our bats going this year and we finally got it going, so that felt good."
While the offenses were firing on all cylinders, the teams combined for eight errors after five innings — many contributing to runs for the opposing side.
The Golden Eagles looked to be in full command early on, plating six runs in the top of the first.
Ryan Brosius, Jack Walsh and Carson Cummer singled to start the game before Ben Freed laced a two-run double off the left centerfield fence, missing a home run by just inches.
Patrick Fitzgerald and Christian Prull added hits and Tommy Forbes kept the parade rolling with and RBI single to stake the home team to a 6-0 lead after a half inning.
Jack Walsh blasted a solo homer in the second to make it a 7-1 Wahlert lead.
Playing the first game since receiving the top ranking in Class 3A, Freed knows opposing teams will be looking to take them down.
"I know we got a chip on our shoulder now so we have to play our best game," he said. "Each team will bring their best game, so we have to compete every night and not be focused on what we're ranked."
The Mustangs’ bats came to life in a big way in the third when the first three hitters all touched home plate.
Kellen Strohmeyer reached on an error, Jonny Muehring doubled, and Solen Munson delivered a two-run single to cut the deficit to 7-4. George Sherlock’s two-RBI double and Nolan Schroeder’s run-scoring base hit put the Mustangs within a run, 7-6, after just two and a half innings.
The Golden Eagles tacked on one more in the bottom of the third behind hits from Zach Callahan and Bryce Rudiger, but Hempstead’s Munson delivered a sacrifice fly to keep the Mustangs within a run, 8-7.
"Our bats started slow this year," Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. "We've seen hints of that coming around and we had a couple of bright spots tonight. We're starting to swing it a little better. We have too good of hitters for this to last too long. I think we are going to break out offensively."
But the Eagles refused to relinquish the lead and the hits just kept coming for the home team.
Wahlert matched its first inning outburst with six more runs in the bottom of the fourth to again seize control and surge ahead, 14-7.
Freed and Fitzgerald had hits, Forbes knocked a run-scoring single and Rudiger split the gap with a two-RBI, bases-clearing triple. Aaron Savary brought Rudiger home with a double.
"We usually have a game plan of how we think the game is going to go," Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. "Scoring 15 runs, six in the first inning, was not in our thought process. Credit to Hempstead for coming back there and making this a game."
Schroeder brought Hempstead a little closer in the top of the fifth with a base hit that scored Cole Swartz, who led off the inning with a single.
Freed notched his third hit of the night to open the bottom of the fifth before Fitzgerald brought him all the way around with his third hit of the game, a run-scoring double to make it 15-8.
Both coaches stressed that their teams will need to improve defensively in order to pick up a win tonight.
"We've got to figure out how to make some plays defensively," Tuescher said. "There were five balls in the first three innings that were outs that we have to make if we're gonna beat teams like Hempstead or anyone else. It's not going to come through practice before tomorrow, but hopefully just a renewed day."
Added Rapp: "We're just not making the routine plays that we need to make. You give a good team extra outs in an inning and that's gonna be the outcome. It's not necessarily ground balls, fly balls, things like that. It's little things... knowing what you're suppose to do and where you're suppose to be. We're just not doing that right now."
The teams conclude the series with a 5:30 p.m. start tonight at Dick Core Field.
