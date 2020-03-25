Alesha Duccini graduated from Dubuque Hempstead thinking she might want to be a coach in the future.
Her playing career at Minnesota State solidified that.
Now she’s come full circle with the Mustangs.
Duccini, who earned all-state and all-American honors, was hired by Hempstead earlier this month to coach the girls program she helped lead to the state soccer tournament three times during her standout prep career.
“It’s an incredible experience,” Duccini said. “What better way to start my coaching career than at my alma mater? I’m pretty excited.”
She’s also keeping the family business going. Duccini is the daughter of former Hempstead cross country coach Beth Duccini.
“I was always around the (coaching) atmosphere,” Duccini said. “Throughout my college career I grew a passion for coaching and I knew I wanted to stay involved in the sport and give back to the sport. When I left college and ended my career as an athlete, the perfect opportunity to stay in the sport was coaching.”
The Mustangs are tapping back into the program’s glory days with Duccini’s hire. Hempstead went 61-17 during Duccini’s four seasons (2013-16), making its first-ever trip to state in 2013.
As a sophomore, Duccini scored 16 goals and had 23 assists as the Mustangs went 18-3 and finished 2014 Iowa Class 3A state runners-up in the program’s best season. After losing in the regional final her junior season, the Mustangs returned to Des Moines in 2016 — their most recent trip to the state tournament.
Duccini finished her prep career with 58 goals and 58 assists. She had 20 assists as a freshman and tallied a career-high 21 goals as a senior.
She played collegiately at NCAA Division II Minnesota State, reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament this past fall as a senior. A defensive midfielder who scored 21 goals and added 18 assists in her collegiate career, she was named a second-team All-American as a senior. She was also a first-team scholar All-American.
“I’m very fortunate. It was excellent for me,” Duccini said of her college experience. “I found a place that was perfect for my education and playing. Minnesota State was perfect for that. I was pretty lucky and I had a great career. Sadly it’s over, but now I move on to my coaching career.”
She takes over a team that has won 22 games in the three seasons since she graduated. The Mustangs were 7-11 last year.
Duccini said she would like to implement a style of play that relies on speed to push the ball forward.
Unfortunately, her plan has been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Her hire was made official in early March, just days before Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended closing schools and the state’s high school athletic governing bodies made the decision to indefinitely suspend all spring sports activities.
Duccini was able to have a few open gyms with her players before the closures went into effect.
Monday was to have been the first day for girls soccer teams to conduct official practices. As it stands now, she can’t have any in-person contact with her athletes.
“I think the right measures are being taken, but it’s a crazy circumstance right now,” she said. “We have to adjust to adversity, because nothing like this has happened before. We’re not quite sure what’s going to happen when we go to school in April. As of right now that’s what’s going to happen, but we’re not sure. So the biggest thing is going to be adapting and adjusting to what our season is going to hold.”
Unless directives change, schools are set to resume April 13. Presumably, an abbreviated spring sports season will follow.
Hopefully.
“I’m really hoping we have a season, especially for the seniors. I know it would be hard for them to not have a season,” Duccini said. “I know if I was in that position, that would be really hard. So I hope the seniors get to have a season and we move forward when we go back to school in April.”