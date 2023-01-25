CUBA CITY, Wis. — The conclusion of this boys basketball season will mark the end of an era at Cuba City High School.
Wisconsin’s winningest high school coach, Jerry Petitgoue, announced Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.
“I talked about it this summer and weighed on it, and every day I changed my mind,” the 82-year-old Hall of Fame coach said. “It’s been a wonderful journey. It’s bittersweet, but I know it’s the right decision.”
Petitgoue is in his 56th year as a head basketball coach in Wisconsin, having started his career at Gratiot High School. He went on to coach four years in Galena before getting offered the job at Cuba City, where he’s spent the past 52 years.
“Who gets to spend 60 years doing something they love?” Petitgoue said. “I was excited when the job opened up at Cuba City, and you can say the rest is history. I’ve enjoyed my time at all the communities I’ve gotten to work with. It always helps when the people in those towns love basketball. We’ve always had good crowds and lots of enthusiasm toward our teams.”
During his time at Cuba City, Petitgoue has led the Cubans to three state titles and one runners-up trophy. He said that he is positive his 2020 team would have brought home a state title if it hadn’t been for COVID putting an abrupt end to the season.
“We have three players from that team who are currently playing college basketball,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that they would have won it all.”
In 2003, Petitgoue was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. He was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year in 2020, and was the National Coach of the Year during the 2019-20 season. In January 2022, he became Wisconsin’s winningest high school basketball coach when he won his 1,000th game.
“I’ve coached a lot of good players, and I’ve been very blessed to not have any down years,” he said. “Out of the 52 years at Cuba City, we’ve won at least 15 games except for three or four years, and when I first started you only played 18 games and there was no 3-point line.”
While he plans to step away from the role as head coach, Petitgoue said he plans to continue staying involved in high school basketball. He will continue as the executive director of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for as long as his health permits.
“That job keeps me plenty busy, and I know I’ll be in a gym somewhere helping a young coach get better,” he said.
He also has plans of spending a few weeks in warmer weather visiting his daughter, Michelle, in Atlanta.
“I don’t feel like I’m 82,” he said. “Being around these kids keeps me young, and I’ve been blessed with some great kids. I’m probably going to shed a tear or two, but it’s time. I’ve always said the most important things in life are religion, family and basketball, and now I’ll have more opportunities to spend time with my family that has been so supportive of my coaching career, especially my wife Joan.”
