Western Dubuque had its first test last week.
Another one is coming.
The Bobcats (0-1) tonight will make their first appearance at Buchman Field since winning the Iowa Class 3A state championship last fall. And it comes with a renewed rivalry as they face Dubuque Hempstead (1-0) for the first time since 2017.
“I know that attendance is limited and those types of deals, but I still think it’s exciting that our kids get an in-county rivalry,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “I hope that this rejuvenates things between us and all the Dubuque schools. We’d like to play all three Dubuque schools every year to be honest with you, and hopefully this restarts that conversation.”
Western Dubuque and Hempstead were in the same district for two seasons — 2016 and 2017 — during the Bobcats’ brief foray into 4A. Senior was also in the district, and the Bobcats have been in the same district as Wahlert off and on since the Golden Eagles dropped to Class 3A.
Western Dubuque won both games by a combined score of 58-21. The only other times the teams faced on the gridiron, Hempstead’s junior varsity earned a 7-0 victory over the Bobcats in 1977.
“Whether it’s football or baseball or basketball, a lot of the kids know each other,” said first-year Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner. “The neatest thing is, just in the community hearing people talk this week about how excited they are for Hempstead and Western Dubuque to play each other. I think it’s probably just as much for the fans as it is for the players, but I think if this becomes a consistent thing that would be really neat.”
Western Dubuque opened the season with a 38-21 loss at perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Bobcats were breaking in multiple new starters after graduation decimated the lineup, but even a loss can prove beneficial.
“For us, I think that playing Xavier and playing Hempstead early is a huge benefit to us because I think our kids believe already that they can be successful, we just need to look in the mirror and find ways to get better,” Penner said. “Given the situation with seven games and an automatic playoff berth, if you get better every week and have the opportunity to play and practice every day, playing a tough schedule is going to be a huge benefit down the stretch. We’ve benefitted from that in past years as well, and we just believe that playing Xavier is huge for us, and likewise with Hempstead.”
Hempstead (1-0), meanwhile, throttled Linn-Mar, 28-7, in Hoerner’s debut at Dalzell Field — the first time since 2017 that the Mustangs won their season opener.
“I think there’s always a fear of (being overconfident), but based on the week of practice that we’ve had and the way that our kids came out this week, I don’t really fear that,” Hoerner said. “They know Western Dubuque is a great program and we know they’re coming off a state championship. But outside of that, Coach Penner has done such a great job with those guys over the last however many years he’s been building that program. So we know we’re in for a fight (tonight).”
Fans hoping to come to the game must have a pre-distributed wristband in order to purchase a ticket at the gate. There will not be any general admission tickets available to the general public.
Normal admission ($6 for adults and $5 for students) will be charged, and spectators are encouraged to bring exact change.
Mississippi Valley Conference and Western Dubuque senior citizen pass-holders will not need to pay admission, but must have the wristband.
Every other row of bleachers will be marked off and unusable for seating. Because of Western Dubuque’s COVID-19 protocol, the golf carts used to transport patrons from the parking lot to the gate will not be in use.