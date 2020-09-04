News in your town

New father Reynolds homers as Pirates top Cubs 6-2

U.S. Open glance: Djokovic puts unbeaten run on line on Day 5

Sports in brief: NFL will close all facilities on Election Day

NBA: Anunoby beats buzzer to lift Raptors over Celtics

Vikings up front about line coach Dennison's teaching acumen

Votto single in ninth lifts Reds to 4-3 win over Cardinals

Hall of Fame hurler Tom Seaver dies at 75

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Nash as coach

Sports briefs: Iowa State changes course on having fans at opener

Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey by Tour de France jury

Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

TH Athlete of the Week: Senior’s McWilliams makes impact on both sides of ball

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

With Purdy leading way, Cyclones look to make history

Prep volleyball: Meier leading with actions, words as Mustangs top Senior

No. 10 Notre Dame shooting for ACC, national titles in 2020

Sports briefs: Texas, Michigan announce athletic budget cuts

John Thompson spoke truth to power 'when it was hard to do'

Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post as 3-5 Kentucky Derby favorite

Stanley Cup playoffs: Flyers stave off elimination with 4-3 win over Islanders

NBA playoffs roundup: Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature's inaction

MLB roundup: Miller drives in 7 as Cardinals pound Gray, Reds

Local & area roundup: Fish wins twice, but Cedar Falls tops Hempstead

US Open glance: Osaka to unveil new mask in 2nd-round match

Prep volleyball: Bobcats turn tables in rivalry with Wahlert

Prep volleyball: Hempstead's Meier leading with actions and words as Mustangs top Senior

Prep volleyball: Bobcats turn tables in rivalry with Wahlert

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

US Open Glance: Serena, Venus Williams in Ashe on Day 2

Sports briefs: Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78

MLB roundup: DeJong grand slam helps Cardinals hold off Reds

Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to cancel fall football season

Padres get Clevinger, Marlins acquire Marte at trade deadline

Prep athletics: Platteville votes to hold fall sports seasons

Butler scores 40, Heat top Bucks 115-104 for 1-0 series lead

Former Fighting Saints defenseman passes away at 29

Local & area roundup: Ed-Co lands at No. 4 in Iowa AP rankings

College football: Iowa suspends workouts, Iowa State to allow fans at opener

College notebook: UD's Schneiderman named to all-decade baseball team