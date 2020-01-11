The Dubuque Fighting Saints slowed down the United States Hockey League’s most prolific offense on Friday night.
But they couldn’t stop the Chicago Steel completely.
Victor Ostman made 23 saves to backstop the USHL leaders to a 2-0 victory over the Saints at Fox Valley Ice Arena. The two teams will conclude their home-and-home series at 7:05 tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Chicago (24-4-1) leads the USHL in scoring with just more than five goals per game and scored 30 goals in its first four games following the holiday break, prior to Friday night. Dubuque fell to 20-7-1 after being shut out for the first time this season.
“We came into the game with a pretty good game plan in terms of slowing them down, and the guys did a good job of following the plan,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Unfortunately, Chicago had a pretty good game plan to slow us down, too, and they executed it just a little bit better. I was really proud of the way Erik played in his first game back, and I thought the penalty kill did an outstanding job of keeping us in it.”
The goaltenders stole the show in a first period in which Chicago held an 8-7 advantage in shots on goal despite Dubuque holding a 3-2 edge in power play opportunities. Both Dubuque’s Erik Portillo and Ostman, who earned his first shutout of the season, turned aside Grade A scoring chances to keep it scoreless.
Portillo played his first competitive game in more than three weeks but showed no signs of rust. He returned to Dubuque on Tuesday after serving as the No. 3 goaltender for Team Sweden at the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. The Swedes edged Finland on Sunday to win the bronze medal in the tournament that includes the top players under the age of 20.
Ostman, a native of Danderyd, Sweden, earned his USHL-leading 16th victory of the season. He entered the game with a 2.21 goals against average and .912 save percentage.
The Steel opened the scoring 4:49 into the middle frame on Erik Middendorf’s sixth goal of the season in 15 games since leaving Colorado College in the middle of his sophomore campaign. Tyler Carpenter delivered a long outlet pass to spring Middendorf for a breakaway, and Middendorf fired a shot through Portillo’s legs to make it 1-0.
Chicago held the territorial advantage in the middle 20 minutes, outshooting the Saints by an 11-5 margin and enjoying two of the period’s three power plays.
The Saints killed off 1:39 of a 5-on-3 penalty early in the third period to keep it a one-goal game. The second penalty in the sequence was a four-minute high-sticking given to Robert Cronin. Video replay showed that Gunnarwolfe Fontaine lifted Cronin’s stick, causing it to clip Fontaine.
Fontaine sealed the victory by scoring an empty net goal with 1:47 remaining in regulation. It came during a Dubuque power play.
Chicago went 0-for-7 on the power play, and Dubuque went 0-for-6. Chicago took 26 shots on goal.
After tonight, the Saints and Steel will play one more home-and-home regular-season series. Dubuque hosts on March 6 and visits Fox Valley Ice Arena the following evening.