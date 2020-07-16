Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert will play their postseason baseball tournament openers in Dubuque County ballparks on Friday night after deeming the diamond at Petrakis Park to be unplayable.
Hempstead (13-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A Substate 4 and will meet No. 6-seeded Davenport Central (1-17) at 4:30 p.m. at Farley Park. Immediately following that game, Western Dubuque (6-5) will host Waterloo West (6-8) in a Class 4A Substate 3 opener.
Wahlert (6-5-1) will play Marion (7-10) at 7 p.m. Friday at Commercial Club Park in Dyersville in an Iowa Class 3A District 8 semifinal. The winner meets Maquoketa or Mount Vernon on Monday.
Hempstead and Wahlert earned the right to host tournament openers at Petrakis, but the diamond hasn’t been deemed playable for the past two weeks because of a maintenance issue.
During the last offseason, the Loras College baseball program funded a renovation of the infield that included new sod. The playability issues at the city-operated ballpark started on the Fourth of July weekend, when the diamond was not watered. Subsequent issues stemmed from the way the field was watered and mowed after that weekend.
South Winneshiek 2, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Calmar, Iowa: The No. 4-ranked Warriors (23-1) scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday to rally for the victory in a Class 1A District 6 semifinal shortened to five innings because of rain. South Winn will play MFL/Mar-Mac at 7 p.m. Saturday in Calmar for the district title. Quintin Hess singled and drove in a run for Ed-Co, which also got hits from Parker Rochford and Alex Jones. The Vikings finished the season at 8-6.
Maquoketa 5, DeWitt Central 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Ryne Gruenwald and Kole Harmon had two hits apiece, and Payton Mangler drove in a pair of runs as the Cardinals won a postseason tune-up on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
West Delaware 6, Western Dubuque 4 (12 innings) — At Farley, Iowa: The Hawks and Bobcats had an epic battle to close the regular season, with West Delaware getting the edge in the 12th inning with a two-out, three-run double to spark the win.
Northeast Goose Lake 14, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A No. 4-ranked Rebels improved to 17-2 with a quick 57-minute rout of the Eagles in a regional quarterfinal.
Clayton Ridge closed its season at 5-12.