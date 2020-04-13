Jeff Hoerner’s coaching dream began even before his playing career ended.
Now he has his dream job.
Hoerner, a 2002 Dubuque Hempstead graduate and a longtime member of the Mustangs’ stable of coaches, has been hired as the school’s new varsity head football coach, pending school board approval.
“It was kind of my end goal. I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen, but it did, and it just means so much,” Hoerner said Sunday night. “I played there, I’ve coached there for such a long time, and it’s almost overwhelming, really, thinking about it. My family has always thought this might happen, and now that it has, it’s just awesome.”
Hoerner inherits a team that went 4-5 overall last fall, but won its final two games of the season under interim coach Brian Kuhle. Hoerner said offensive coordinator Matt Ehlers and defensive coordinator Don Pirkle will both be back in those roles in the fall.
Hoerner certainly knows what he’s working with. The upcoming senior class, which includes several players who saw extensive time on the field last season, played under Hoerner as freshmen.
“I know there’s a lot of talent there. There’s a lot of good kids, there’s a lot of good parents, and our coaching staff, I feel like our coaching staff is pretty top notch,” Hoerner said. “These kids are willing to work. They’re reaching out to me right now wanting to do things — obviously we can’t right now.
“But that’s the biggest thing, camaraderie among the coaches. I was very fortunate to be in a coaching system with Coach (Mark) Ehlers, where that was one of his big things. Our staff really got along well. The kids knew that, they bought in to that. The parents knew that, they could tell we were all on the same page. So, I think that consistency and camaraderie among the coaches and the kids is just huge — I don’t even want to say turn around, but I think that’s how you move forward.”
Hoerner played football, baseball and basketball in his four seasons as a Mustang. He originally planned to find a place to play college baseball, but Mark Ehlers, his high school coach, gave him a nudge toward coaching and encouraged him to go to school locally and join his staff.
Hoerner enrolled at the University of Dubuque to play baseball and was coaching football at his alma mater the next fall.
“I actually coached the kids that I played with. And I just loved it,” said Hoerner, a former special needs teacher who now serves as Hempstead’s Student Needs Facilitator. “I quit playing (college) baseball and focused on coaching football, and I’ve done it ever since.”
He previously served as defensive coordinator for a season under former coach Mike Hoskins, then led the freshman program for two seasons before taking this past fall off.
"Coach Hoerner will do an excellent job," said Kuhle, Hempstead's activities director. "He has worked with three different head coaches at Hempstead and has had the opportunity to take something away from each one. Jeff bleeds green and gold, and we are excited to have him leading our program."
Since the fall of 2002, Hoerner has coached football or baseball — or both — every year at Hempstead except two. One year he coached at Roosevelt Middle School instead.
“I’ve coached a lot of these kids (and) we’ve got some pretty high-character kids,” Hoerner said. “I want that leadership among the kids to really stand out, because there’s a ton of leaders there.”