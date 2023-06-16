Eight different players recorded at least one hit Thursday night as the Dubuque Wahlert softball team rolled to a 16-4 victory at Iowa City High in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

Julia Roth went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Ruth Tauber went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Tierani Teslow went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles’ offense. Bailey Welu added a pair of hits, and Addison Klein drove in two runs.