Eight different players recorded at least one hit Thursday night as the Dubuque Wahlert softball team rolled to a 16-4 victory at Iowa City High in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Julia Roth went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Ruth Tauber went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Tierani Teslow went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles’ offense. Bailey Welu added a pair of hits, and Addison Klein drove in two runs.
The Eagles broke open a 2-0 game with an eight-run second en route to the five inning win. Teslow earned the win in the circle after allowing four runs on three hits and striking out seven while walking just one.
Dubuque Senior 6-9, Iowa City West 1-0 — At Iowa City: Addison Saffran went 4-for-4 to lead the Rams’ 12-hit attack in the opener. Sophie Link, Ava Rupp and Annie Hefel added two hits apiece to support winning pitcher Jolee Strohmeyer, who allowed one run on two hits in five innings of work. In the nightcap, Senior scored six times in the fourth inning to break open a 2-0 game. Brooke Sullivan and Rupp had two hits apiece to lead a nine-hit attack.Lily McCarty earned the win in the circle.
Maquoketa 16-19, Bellevue 0-2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kasedi Frazier and Taylor Bates had three hits each, and Clare Hackman and Laney Hafner drove in three runs each to lead the Cardinals in the first game. In the nightcap, Carley Cavanagh had three hits and three RBIs and Hackman contributed three hits and four RBIs to the Maquoketa attack. Frazier, Bates and Mikaela Burken had two hits apiece.
PREP BASEBALL
(Wednesday’s games)
Dubuque Wahlert 11, Bettendorf 8 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles (16-9) scored three in the sixth and three in the seventh after trailing, 8-5. Zach Callahan went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and Ryan Brosius and Patrick Fitzgerald added two hits each to lead the Wahlert offense.
Dyersville Beckman 4, North Linn 3 — At Coggan, Iowa: Class 2A No. 4-ranked Beckman (12-6) got two hits each from Luke Sigwarth, Nate Offerman and Eli Kluesner to top Class 1A No. 5 North Linn in non-conference play. Noah Boge pitched six innings of four-hit ball, while Drew Thier picked up the save. The Trailblazers scratched out a run in the top of the seventh to win.
North Scott 12, Maquoketa 1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Jaden Fitzpatrick had Maquoketa’s lone hit against Ian Dittmer, who struck out 10, walked three and hit a batter. The Cardinals fell to 4-16.