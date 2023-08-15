Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) sprints past teammate Keelee Leitzen right before the finish line and comes in first place during the MVC Super Meet at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Gehl finished with a time of 18:03.26 and Leitzen finished with a time of 18:03.43. Dubuque Hempstead had four girls finish first through fourth place during the race.
The two-time defending state champions will open the season in a somewhat different position: chasing the favorite.
The Dubuque Hempstead girls received the No. 2 ranking in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Class 4A preseason poll on Tuesday morning. Johnston opened at No. 1, while Dubuque Senior landed at No. 3.
Last season, the Mustangs dominated the state meet in Fort Dodge and scored a 60-105 victory over Johnston, but they graduated four of their top seven runners. Senior scored 135 points for third place at state.
Johnston placed four runners in the top 23 of the individual rankings released Monday. That includes top-ranked Olivia Verde, a senior, who finished second at state last fall.
Hempstead’s lineup includes three runners in the top 13, including senior Julia Gehl at No. 2, senior Keelee Leitzen at No. 5 and junior Evie Henneberry at No. 13. Gehl finished third at state last year, while Leitzen took eighth and Henneberry 18th.
Senior 12th grader Leah Klapatauskas landed at No. 9 after finishing 13th at state last year. Sophomore teammate Emma Chesterman landed at No. 24 after finishing 34th last season, and junior Claire Hoyer sits at No. 27 after finishing 37th at state.
The Hempstead boys team earned the No. 8 ranking after finishing 12th at state a year ago. Mustangs senior John Maloney earned the No. 2 ranking after finishing 10th in Class 4A a year ago.
The top eight placewinners in Class 4A at state graduated. That leaves junior Jack Flori, of top-ranked West Des Moines Dowling, as the No. 1 ranked individual.
Pella swept the top spots in the Class 3A boys and girls team rankings.
Western Dubuque landed at No. 15 in the boys poll behind sophomore Quentin Naumann, who earned the No. 19 ranking after finishing 28th at state a year ago.
Three area individuals earned spots in the Class 3A girls rankings, including Western Dubuque senior Alyssa Klein at No. 16, Dubuque Wahlert sophomore Lucy Murphy at No. 17 and Wahlert junior Lilian Graham at No. 30. Klein finished 22nd at state last year, while Murphy took 23rd and Graham 39th.
In Class 2A, Des Moines Christian earned the No. 1 spot on the boys side and Wellman Mid-Prairie sits in the top perch on the girls side.
Dyersville Beckman Catholic earned the No. 2 spot in the Class 1A girls poll behind defending state champion Earlham. The Trailblazers landed senior Julia Mertz at No. 5 and junior Madelyn Reiter at No. 20.
Cascade landed the No. 11 spot in the Class 1A girls poll behind sophomore Hallie Kelchen, the No. 11-ranked individual. Maquoketa Valley sophomore Taryn Burbridge earned the No. 22 ranking.
The Class 1A boys team rankings include four area teams --- Bellevue at No. 5, Cascade at No. 13, Clayton Ridge at No. 16 and Maquoketa Valley at No. 17. Bellevue senior Payton Griebel holds down the No. 3 spot behind Woodbine senior Landon Bendgen and Madrid senior Ethan Loutzenheiser. Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul earned the No. 20 individual spot.