Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) sprints past teammate Keelee Leitzen right before the finish line and comes in first place during the MVC Super Meet at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Gehl finished with a time of 18:03.26 and Leitzen finished with a time of 18:03.43. Dubuque Hempstead had four girls finish first through fourth place during the race. 

 SAVANNAH BLAKE/Cedar Rapids Gazette

The two-time defending state champions will open the season in a somewhat different position: chasing the favorite.

The Dubuque Hempstead girls received the No. 2 ranking in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Class 4A preseason poll on Tuesday morning. Johnston opened at No. 1, while Dubuque Senior landed at No. 3.

