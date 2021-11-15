The Loras College men’s cross country earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Division III championships on Sunday.
The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams, and 22 additional teams were selected at-large. Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.
Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are hosting the championships on Saturday at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. The men’s race will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the women’s race at 11 a.m.
The Wartburg men and women won regional team titles. Joe Freiburger, a former Western Dubuque standout, won the individual men’s title. Shaelyn Hostager, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, finished inside the top 15 for the No. 3-ranked women’s team.
The men’s field will also include the University of Dubuque’s Tyler Cernohous. Loras’ Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge standout, qualified for the women’s race by winning the Midwest Regional.
PREP HOCKEY
Saints swept at Kansas City — Reigning Midwest High School Hockey League champion Kansas City posted 4-1 and 8-4 victories over the Dubuque Saints this weekend. Beau Baker scored the lone Dubuque goal Saturday, while Tyler White contributed two goals and an assist and Owen King had a goal and two assists Sunday. Landyn Foht also had a goal and an assist on Sunday.