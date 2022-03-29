It took a little longer than expected, but the Clarke University baseball team racked up two more conference wins with a doubleheader sweep at William Penn on Monday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
After beating the Statesmen, 5-2, in Game 1, the Pride needed 12 innings in the nightcap to claim a 3-1 victory and earn their sixth win in a row.
Victor Lara and Taiga Sato each had two hits, and starter Tyson Tucker threw five strong innings to earn the victory in the opener.
Lara added two more hits in Game 2, Cascade, Iowa, native Bryce Simon went 3-for-6, and Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake went 2-for-4. Carsie Walker tossed six shutout innings of relief to earn the marathon victory on the mound.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 4-4, Graceland 3-5 — At Veterans Park: Elizabeth Leverton went 3-for-3 and Mercy DeRyke drove in two runs as the Pride won the opener. DeRyke drove in two more runs in the second game, but Graceland held on to salvage a split.
MEN’S LACROSSE
William Penn 19, Clarke 4 — At Dubuque: Tucker LaBelle scored a pair of goals and Kurt Springli and Conner Cole also found the net for the Pride, but William Penn rolled to a blowout victory.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 15, Dakota 5 (5 innings) — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Angel Reyes went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Brevin Lee scored three more runs out of the leadoff spot, and the Warriors used a seven-run fifth inning to rout Dakota.
Warren/Stockton 11, Rockford Auburn 0 (5 innings) — At Warren, Ill.: Ian Broshous and Alex Marsden collected two hits apiece, Marsden drove in four runs, and the WarHawks scored six runs in the second inning and five in the third to roll past Rockford Auburn.
PREP SOFTBALL
Platteville 11, Southwestern 7 — At Platteville, Wis.: Catherine Tashner had an RBI double and Ava Graney earned the win in the pitching circle as the Hillmen held off the Wildcats.