An early surge turned into a ferocious comeback Friday night.
Dubuque Wahlert dashed out to a 10-point first-quarter lead before finding themselves trailing by 11 early in the fourth, only to fight back and narrowly edge Western Dubuque, 52-50, in a thriller at Wahlert High School.
“We just thought we can’t give up now,” Wahlert junior Emma Donovan said. “We got it into our heads that we were gonna stay disciplined and work to get the lead back, and slowly but surely, that’s what we did.”
Behind a balanced scoring attack, six different Golden Eagles recorded first-quarter points grab a 15-5 lead in the opening frame.
Maria Freed’s 3-pointer put the Eagles ahead, 24-11, at 6:40 of the second, before the Bobcats began to chip away.
The Golden Eagles (6-10) were plagued by first-half foul trouble as WD converted five free throws in the second quarter to cut into the deficit.
Wahlert also got away from its early transition offense that was so successful and began relying on the 3-point shot, connecting on only one of seven attempts in the second quarter.
“I think we kind of got complacent with where we were at and that hurt us,” Donovan said
A basket by Brooklyn Firzlaff and two free throws by Hailey Wulfekuhle put WD (2-14) within five, 27-22, at the half.
After consecutive baskets by Karrington Asp got the Bobcats within one to open the third, WD stormed ahead behind a 10-1 run.
Wulfekuhle knocked down a triple and a layup, and Asp finished the scoring surge with a post move to give WD a 40-33 lead late in the third.
“(Western Dubuque) is young and they’re hungry and they’ll be tough down the stretch,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said.
Firzlaff and Asp drained back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth to give the Bobcats their biggest lead of the night, 46-35.
Wahlert clawed back with a 7-0 run of its own. Nora King sank a deep 3, Donovan converted a nifty post move and King’s drive to the hoop reclaimed the lead for the Golden Eagles, 51-50, with 37 seconds to go.
“I think we kind of thought we had it early on,” Donovan said. “But, once our lead was gone, we were like, ‘OK, now we really have to work that much harder to get it back.”’
On the Bobcats ensuing possession, Asp got a clean look at a 3-pointer from the left wing, but it fell just off the mark.
Forced to foul, Western Dubuque sent Claire Lueken to the free-throw line with 7 seconds remaining where she made one of two attempts.
After a timeout, the Bobcats drew a up a perfectly designed play, but Kaitlyn Thole’s jumper as time expired rattled around the rim and spun off.
Freed led Wahlert with 13 points, Donovan finished with 12, and King had nine. Asp had a game-high 17 points for Western Dubuque, while Wulfekuhle added 10.
“We just want to make sure we can keep our intensity,” Spiegler said. “That’s what we are trying to develop in our kids — to have that fight all the time and be consistent.”