A balanced offense can be a lethal weapon.
Cuba City is using its to perfection this season.
Ella Vosberg scored a team-high 21 points and the Cubans routed Fennimore, 79-50, on Friday night in Cuba City, Wis.
Olivia Olson added 19 points and Emily Wiegman chipped in 11 for Cuba City, which improved to 14-0 after leading the Golden Eagles, 42-26, at halftime and saw eight different players score at least three points.
Braylee Nelson scored a game-high 22 points and Rose French had 14 to pace Fennimore.
Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 40 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Blackhawks built a 17-point halftime lead to beat the Flying Arrows.
Platteville 86, River Valley 44 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 26 points, Lizzie Poller added 19 and Ellie Temperly and Hailey Weigel had 10 apiece as the Hillmen cruised.
Darlington 70, Riverdale 22 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Redbirds dismantled Riverdale for a SWAL victory.
Highland 44, Potosi/Cassville 40 — At Highland, Wis.: The Cardinals held off the co-op in a nip-and-tuck Six Rivers Conference clash.
River Ridge (Wis.) 60, Benton 50 — At Benton, Wis.: Zoe Stluka scored 13 points and Halle Stluka added 12, but the Zephyrs lost to the Timberwolves.
Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves flew past the Miners in Six Rivers Conference action.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Dubuque Hempstead 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs lost to the Hawks in a road Mississippi Valley Conference game.
Dubuque Senior 58, Cedar Rapids Washington 44 — At Nora Gym: Sam McDonald dropped 21 points and Mya Wedewer added 14, and the Rams pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors.
Dubuque Wahlert 71, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56 — At Wahlert Gym: Emma Donovan scored 20 points, Claire Lueken added 17 and Maria Freed had 13 as the Golden Eagles beat the Cougars.
Cascade 50, Anamosa 14 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cougars dominated the Blue Raiders in their River Valley Conference matchup and improved to 11-1 overall.
Monticello 64, Maquoketa 48 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Panthers pulled away in the second half to beat the Cardinals in River Valley Conference action.
Bellevue Marquette 72, North Cedar 33 — At Clarence, Iowa: Skylar Sieverding scored 20 points, Elise Kilburg added 19, Megan Kremer had 11 and Gwen Schroeder 10, and the Mohawks routed the Knights.
East Buchanan 45, Maquoketa Valley 40 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Buccaneers clipped the Wildcats in a Tri-Rivers Conference clash.
Solon 47, West Delaware 46 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Spartans clipped the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference battle.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40 — At Epworth, Iowa: Kanyon Bryte scored 21 points, Daviyon Gaston added 18 and Caleb Klein had 15 as the Bobcats routed the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Dubuque Senior 53 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jacob Williams scored 16 points and Tevin Schultz had 11 to lead the Rams, but the Warriors outscored Senior, 21-4, in the fourth quarter to send the Rams to their first loss of the season.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 86, Dubuque Wahlert 55 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Cougars outscored the Golden Eagles, 26-11, in the opening quarter and led by 27 at halftime of their Mississippi Valley Conference showdown. Nolan Berendes scored 13 to lead Wahlert (5-6).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Dubuque Hempstead 60 — At Moody Gym: Reed Strohmeyer scored 24 points and Drew Lewis added 12, but the Mustangs dropped a hard-fought battle against the Hawks.
Cascade 85, Anamosa 38 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance scored 18 points, Mick Hoffman had 12 and Cass Hoffman, Tyler Smith and Cole McDermott had 11 apiece as the Cougars (9-3) dominated the Blue Raiders.
Bellevue Marquette 69, North Cedar 37 — At Clarence, Iowa: Kannon Still scored 17 points and nine Mohawks scored at least four points in a win over North Cedar.
Warren 47, East Dubuque 40 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Warren held off East Dubuque for a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference victory.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 3,060; Iowa City High 2,728 — At Cherry Lanes: Andrew Watters rolled a 210-279—489 series and Nick Hingtgen added a 424 as the Mustangs won.
