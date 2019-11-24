Loras College’s Kassie Rosenbum and Audrey Miller both received all-American honors at the NCAA Division III cross country national championships on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Rosenbum, a sophomore, finished fifth overall in 21:25, and was the first runner to cross the finish line from the Central Region. Miller finished in 22:01 to place 25th, as the senior closed her career with a second all-American honor.
Rosenbum, a former Clayton Ridge prep, placed 31st as a freshman last year at nationals. She won the Central Region championship last week to qualify for nationals again.
Miller concluded her career as one of the more decorated Duhawks in program history. She holds the program record in the 6,000-meter with a time of 20:31, which she ran at the 2016 NCAA Division III national championship to place second overall. She also holds the 4,000-meter race record, set in 2016, with a time of 14:18.
“I am so proud of these women,” Loras coach Bob Schultz told duhawks.com. “Audrey could have graduated in May, but she came back to help get our team back to the national championship. She’s been a great leader and teammate — she brings so much to the team other than her racing.
“For Kassie, to place 31st as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore, as well as being the defending national champion in the 10,000-meter run from track, was a huge confidence booster for her. I’m so excited for what she is going to do this track season and I am so proud of her.”
On the men’s side, UW-Platteville senior Zach Klokow closed his career with a second all-American honor by placing 13th overall in 24:43, a career best run. He finished 22nd at nationals last year.
Loras sophomore Luke Guttormson finished 112th in 25:33.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras 88, St. Scholastica 67 — At Duluth, Minn.: Jordan Boyd secured a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, JT Ford scored a game-high 20 points and Cole Navigato added 18 as the Duhawks (4-1) won on the road.
Baker 72, Clarke 68 — At Kehl Center: The Pride (3-4, 1-2 Heart of America Conference) couldn’t hold on to a second half lead against Baker (4-4, 2-1). Darius Lasley scored 21 points and Dylan Kurey added 14 points for Clarke.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 69, Baker 46 — At Kehl Center: The NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (6-1, 2-1 Heart) led from the start in a wire-to-wire victory, fronted by Makenna Haase’s 21 points and 16 rebounds. Former Bellevue prep Giana Michels chipped in 10 points off the bench for Clarke.
Loras 79, UW-Eau Claire 76 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: The Duhawks improved to 3-0 behind a key 29-16 run in the second quarter, and were led by 17 points apiece from Macenzie Kraemer and Marissa Schroeder. Riley Eckhart chipped in 16 points for the Duhawks.
Augustana 75, Dubuque 56 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Tabria Thomas scored a team-high 12 points and Alli Bailey added nine points, but the Spartans (3-1) dropped their first game of the season.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks crown 4 champs — At Mequon, Wis.: Loras crowned four champions at the CUW Open, earning first-place finishes from Brandon Murray (157 pounds), Shane Liegel (184), Guy Patron Jr. (197) and Wyatt Wriedt (285).
UD’s Hazelton wins title — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: University of Dubuque’s Brendan Hazelton earned a pin in 2:04 to win the 133-pound championship at the Coe Invitational. Fellow Spartan Darryl Aiello (285) secured a runner-up finish.
Pioneer takes 3rd — At Minneapolis: UW-Platteville’s Devan Vandenbusch earned a third-place finish at 165 pounds at the Auggie-Adidas Invitational.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 80, Mosinee 51 — At Mosinee, Wis.: Sami Martin scored a game-high 22 points, Josie Nies added 18 points and Becca Hoyer netted 13 as the Hillmen cruised to victory in their season opener on Friday night.
Mineral Point 48, Dodgeville 38 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Nicole Johnson scored 18 points and Macy Aschliman added eight points as the Pointers opened their season with a road victory on Friday night.
New Glarus 68, Darlington 51 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds lost their season opener on Friday night despite 12 points from Brenna McDonald.
PREP HOCKEY
Devils 1, Ames 0 (SO) — At Mystique Ice Center: Drew Zillig scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to lift Dubuque to a Midwest High School Hockey League victory. The Devils (5-4-0) won despite being outshot, 36-17. Isaac Tillman also stopped three Little Cyclones (0-8-1) in the shootout. The teams meet again this morning at Mystique.