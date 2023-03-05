06114033.JPG
Calli (Johnson) McClyman was a part of five state championships, four in volleyball and one in soccer, while at Dubuque Wahlert. She will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame later this month.

 Telegraph Herald file

Dubuque Wahlert will induct six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame later this month.

Steven Ihm, Calli (Johnson) McClyman, Tina Mulert Johnson, Mark Simon, Tom Smith and Dick Weitz will be honored during ceremonies that begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand River Center. Ihm was part of the 2022 class but could not attend induction ceremonies due to a prior commitment.

