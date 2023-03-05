Dubuque Wahlert will induct six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame later this month.
Steven Ihm, Calli (Johnson) McClyman, Tina Mulert Johnson, Mark Simon, Tom Smith and Dick Weitz will be honored during ceremonies that begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand River Center. Ihm was part of the 2022 class but could not attend induction ceremonies due to a prior commitment.
Reservations must be made through the Wahlert athletic office by March 8.
Here is a capsule look at the inductees:
Steven Ihm — Ihm, a 2010 graduate, was a stand-out golfer at Wahlert. He was the Mississippi Valley Conference player of the year his sophomore through senior years. He qualified for the state tournament as an individual three times and helped qualify his team twice. His senior year, he was medalist in 9 out of 12 meets and was first team all-state. He attended Indian Hills Community College for a year, where he led his team to the junior college national title, earning the Phil Mickelson Award as the top freshman in the NJCAA. He then transferred to the University of Iowa, earning first team all-Big Ten two straight years. He placed fifth in the Big Ten Championship and was named to the Big Ten All-Championship team. He turned professional in 2014 and has played on the PGA Latino tour, the Web.com tour, and the Korn Ferry tour, finding success at all three stops. He had the low scoring average on the Web.com tour in 2019.
Calli (Johnson) McClyman — McClyman was a three-sport star athlete at Wahlert, where she graduated in 2006. She participated in nine state tournaments while playing volleyball, basketball and soccer. She was a part of a remarkable five state championships, four in volleyball and one in soccer. She was first team all-MVC in all three sports, including a two-time first team all-state selection in volleyball, and was an All-State Elite member. She earned the Gailen P. Thomas Memorial Award to conclude her senior year. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Alabama, where she was a three-year starter, team captain, and SEC All-Academic. She was recently inducted into the Iowa Volleyball Hall of Fame.
Tina Mulert Johnson — Johnson was an outstanding golfer at Wahlert and beyond. Her golf career got off to an early start, winning the Dubuque City Women’s Golf Tournament in 1970 at the age of just 14. At Wahlert, she led the team to an incredible four straight team state championships from 1971-1974. She was also the Iowa state junior champion in 1971, 1972 and 1974. She also placed second in the Iowa state women’s competition in 1972. She went on to play golf at the University of Iowa, receiving one of the first Title IX scholarships for golf. As a Hawkeye, she qualified for three National Womens’ Collegiate Golf Tournaments as an individual. Later in life, Tina coached golf at Bettendorf High School, coaching both girls and boys for a total of 14 seasons. Her boys’ team won an unprecedented four straight Iowa boys’ state championships from 2003-2006.
Mark Simon — Simon was two-sport star at Wahlert, excelling in both baseball and football before graduating in 1992. In baseball, his career culminated with first team all-MVC honors and first team all-state honors. He helped lead his team to the state semifinals in his senior year, 1992. He was selected to participate in the 1992 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star series. While at Wahlert, he set several school records, including home runs, RBIs, pitching wins and appearances. In football, Simon was first-team all-MVC and second-team all-state in his senior year. He helped that team to the state semifinals as well. After high school, Simon attended Simpson College, where he earned three letters in baseball and was a team captain. He was named first-team all-conference at Simpson, and was twice named team offensive player of the year.
Tom Smith — Smith was a standout wrestler for Wahlert, graduating in 1992. He was the Iowa state tournament 3A runner-up in both 1991 and 1992 at 119 pounds. He went on to wrestle at the University of Iowa where he lettered in 1994 and then went on to star at Wartburg College. At Wartburg, he placed second at 126 pounds at the NCAA Division III national championships in 1995. He was a two-time national champion after winning titles in 1996 ands 1997. As a three-time conference champion at Wartburg, he earned the IIAC Conference Outstanding Wrestler award, and was all-American for three years. He was also named the overall Wartburg College Athlete of the Year in 1997. In 1996, Tom was an Olympic Trials qualifier. His Wartburg team won the national championship that year as well. He later went on to coach at Wartburg as an assistant, and was a part of two national runner-up teams and one national championship team. He has been inducted into the Division III Hall of Fame, and the Wartburg Hall of Fame.
Dick Weitz — Weitz was a 1961 Wahlert graduate. In his early years as a Loras student and later a math teacher at St. Columbkilles Junior High, he began his coaching career by leading the football, track and field, basketball and softball teams. He went on to teach math and coach at Wahlert Catholic from 1968-1988. During that time, he coached football, basketball and track and field. He was the head football coach from 1977-1986, posting a 48-41 record. Weitz was the head track and field coach from 1970-1988. His accomplishments in track in field are many, including multiple city championships, district championships and an MVC championship in 1985. He was MVC Coach of the Year that year as well. Many of his athletes were state meet and Drake Relays runner-ups and champions, both individuals and relays. He helped found the annual Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot. He later moved on to Senior High School as the Athletic Director, and then to the Dubuque Community Director of Activities and Athletics position. While in that position, he was the Chair of the MVC ADs from 2002-2008. He was inducted into the Iowa Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2009.
