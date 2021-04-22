Sami Martin made a tough decision in leaving Bradley University, but the former Platteville High School standout wasted little time in making her mark at Loras College.
Martin became the Duhawks’ first player to be named D3hoops.com West Region Rookie of the Year in women’s basketball on Wednesday.
The freshman forward — and all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Platteville High history — led Loras this season with 191 points, averaging 14.7 points per game to rank fifth in the league. She added a team-high 88 rebounds.
Martin had seven blocks on the season, good for second on the team, and posted three double-doubles during the campaign. She also had a season-high 25 points twice and was the only freshman in the A-R-C to earn first-team honors.
In the women’s Central Region, UW-Platteville senior forward Maiah Domask earned second team.
Coe freshman guard Cael Schmitt, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, earned Rookie of the Year honors in the men’s West Region. Schmitt became the first Kohawk to ever receive the award after averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season.
University of Dubuque senior guard Peter Ragan was named to the first team in the West Region. UW-Platteville senior guard Quentin Shields was tabbed first team in the Central Region.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 7, Briar Cliff 6 — At Sioux City, Iowa: Donovyn Curiel scored on a batted ball in the top of the ninth inning, then Hempstead product Connor Crabill closed it out for the save for the Pride (30-12, 18-6 Heart of America Conference).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Culver-Stockton 5-4, Clarke 4-2 — At Veterans Park: The Pride (10-29, 4-21 Heart) could only manage 10 hits between the doubleheader sweep losses.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 4, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brooke Brodzinski notched a hat trick to power the Spartans (6-3-1, 4-3-1 A-R-C) on the road.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 7, West Branch 0 — At West Branch, Iowa: Juliana Penniston scored a hat trick over a span of 13 minutes to lead the Mohawks to a rout on Tuesday night.