The Dubuque Senior grad announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s joining the University of Missouri men’s basketball program after transferring from the University of Northern Iowa.
Carter told multiple media outlets that he was planning to visit Missouri, Virginia Tech, Marquette, Arkansas and Florida this spring, then posted on social media April 9 that he made his first visit to Missouri. Days later, he has confirmed he is joining the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference.
Missouri finished 12-21 overall last season and 5-13 in the SEC. The Tigers hired Dennis Gates last month as their new head coach after a three-year run leading Cleveland State.
Carter, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in helping Northern Iowa win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship last season and earn a berth in the National Invitation Tournament. The Panthers finished 20-12 overall and 14-4 in the MVC.
Considered one of the top prospects in the NCAA Division I transfer portal, he earned second-team all-conference accolades this season. Carter averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman in 2019-20 and 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2020-21.
Carter has two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play immediately. He also entered his name in the transfer portal after last season, but opted to return to Cedar Falls.