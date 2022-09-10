Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Noah Powell notched a goal and an assist Friday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-1 victory over Green Bay in a USHL preseason game in Appleton, Wis.
Jake Sondreal, William Renfrew and Ryan St. Louis also scored for the Saints, while Gavin Cornforth and former Gamblers defenseman Tyler DesRochers picked up assists in Dubuque’s first preseason game.
Dubuque’s Paxton Geisel stopped all 24 shots he saw in 40 minutes of play, while Ethan Dahlmeir allowed one goal in the third period. Matthew DiMarsico scored Green Bay’s goal.
The two teams play again tonight in Green Bay.
