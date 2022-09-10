Noah Powell notched a goal and an assist Friday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-1 victory over Green Bay in a USHL preseason game in Appleton, Wis.

Jake Sondreal, William Renfrew and Ryan St. Louis also scored for the Saints, while Gavin Cornforth and former Gamblers defenseman Tyler DesRochers picked up assists in Dubuque’s first preseason game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.