Jack Aitchison was going to be a part of Dubuque Senior’s running back rotation.
But a minor injury opened the door for him to play a bigger part. And it’s been paying off.
Aitchison ran for just 48 yards on eight carries — all in the first half — but scored on a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs as Senior walloped Muscatine, 48-6, on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Aitchison took over the team rushing lead from quarterback Jack Gilligan and has run 67 times for 342 yards and five touchdowns — team highs in all three statistical categories — this season.
“He’s just kind of getting his footing,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “It just takes time to get good at running back and he’s really finding his path right now. And he’s running hard. We’re very lucky, we’ve got two really good running backs.”
Aitchison is just one leg of the Rams’ three-headed attack that also includes Tommy Williams, who has run for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 134 yards.
“We just come to work every day at practice and work hard,” Aitchison said. “Me and Tommy, I’d say we’re the dynamic duo in the state.”
Aitchison broke out with a 168-yard, two-touchdown effort in a 41-14 win over Waterloo West in Week 4.
Senior (5-2, 2-1 Iowa Class 5A District 3) has won four of its last five games with its only loss coming at 5A No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Senior leads 5A with 3,219 all-purpose yards and the balance is a major reason. The Rams have rushed for 1,096 yards, an average of 5.3 yards per carry, with 12 touchdowns. They are third in 5A with 1,665 passing yards.
Gilligan is the third prong, running for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also completing 61.4% of his passes (97-for-158) for 1,665 yards with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He leads 5A in passing touchdowns and is second in passing yards.
The Rams also have three receivers — Hayden Francois, Walker Tart and Landon Sauser — who rank among the top nine in receiving yards in 5A.
“We’re pretty good at skill positions right now,” Ploessl said. “Between running back and receiver, we’ve got some pretty good players. And we’ve just got to keep that balance. We’ve got to keep that balance between running and throwing.”
Among the leaders — Dubuque Hempstead’s Jayden Siegert has been a favorite target of quarterback Noah Pettinger and the statistics prove it.
Siegert leads Class 5A in receptions (44), is tied for third in touchdowns (7) and seventh in yards (456).
He’s not the only one putting up big numbers, though.
Teammate Luke Odefey is fifth with 506 receiving yards. He has 32 receptions and four touchdowns. Pettinger is fourth with 1,449 passing yards.
Western Dubuque’s Spencer Zinn is fourth in Class 4A in rushing touchdowns (13) and yards (805). Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth is sixth in Class 1A with 1,055 rushing yards and seventh with 15 rushing touchdowns. Cascade’s Jack Menster is seventh in yards (965) and fourth in touchdowns (18) in 1A.
RPI check — Senior (5-2, .5822) moved up to No. 12 in this week’s Class 5A ratings percentage index from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Dubuque Hempstead (3-4, .4751) is 22nd. The top 16 teams after nine games qualify for the 5A postseason.
Western Dubuque (4-3, .5456) is 17th in Class 4A, where the top two finishers in each of the six districts qualify automatically, leaving six wild cards determined by the RPI. The same formula is used in 3A, where West Delaware (6-1, .6710) is fifth entering this week’s 3A District 3 championship game against Independence (7-0, .6667).
Important finales in Wisconsin — Seven area programs have clinched playoff spots in Wisconsin, and two more can add their names to the list on Friday night.
Mineral Point (4-4, 3-3 SWAL) and Platteville (3-5, 3-3 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) will both play win-or-go-home games on their own fields on Friday. The Pointers play Belleville (6-2, 4-2) while Platteville hosts Adams-Friendship (4-5).
In the Six Rivers Conference, River Ridge (6-2, 5-1), Black Hawk/Warren (6-2, 5-1) and Potosi/Cassville (7-1, 5-1) are the only playoff teams, and one (or three) of them will be conference champions by week’s end.
River Ridge and Black Hawk/Warren play this week. Black Hawk/Warren would win the title outright with a win (its “conference loss” was a crossover game against Mineral Point). Potosi/Cassville, which plays its crossover game this week, would share the title with the Warriors and River Ridge if the Timberwolves win. Potosi/Cassville beat River Ridge, but lost to Black Hawk/Warren.