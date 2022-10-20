The Mustangs and Rams entered as favorites on their home course and the results did not disappoint.
In fact, they left little wiggle room for anyone else.
Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior created a logjam at the front of the pack Wednesday in an Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country qualifier at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Eleven of the top 15 runners hailed from the two Dubuque schools, as both Senior and Hempstead qualified for next weekend’s state meet in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Top-ranked and defending champion Hempstead won the team title with a meet-low 18 points, while No. 3 Senior qualified as runner-up with 45. Cedar Falls (82) also qualified in third place.
“I’ve got so many former runners here tonight and they were a part of this when I was an assistant coach, and to have them be so happy for these girls means the world,” Hempstead coach Sharon Klein said.
Coming in as heavy favorites, Klein said her team just needed to focus on what they’ve been doing all year long.
“We knew after winning last year, we would have a big bull’s-eye on us, and we just really wanted to focus on our Hempstead families and teams, and not listen too much to the outside voices,” Klein said.
The strategy worked wonders.
The first four runners to cross the finish line on Wednesday all sported green and gold.
Julia Gehl, ranked fourth individually, was the overall winner in 17:57. Fifth-ranked Keelee Leitzen was the runner-up in 18:08, followed by No. 10 Brooke O’Brien (18:12) and No. 16 Evie Henneberry (18:32).
“It’s really relieving,” Gehl said. “Obviously, we were expected to qualify, but you still have to come out here and do it. We all just had that energy like we were gonna get there, we were gonna run fast.”
Natalie Schlichte (19:12) and Sophia Dallal (19:35) finished eighth and 15th, respectively, to give the Mustangs six runners inside the top 15.
“That just shows we got the strength and that our whole group is fast,” Gehl said. “We’re ready, we’re confident, and we’re gonna keep pushing.”
With five Rams among the top 15, Dubuque Senior will also make an emphatic return trip to Fort Dodge.
Leah Klapatauskas, ranked No. 17 in 4A, placed fifth overall in 18:36 to lead the Rams. Georgia Harms (19:04) finished seventh, Claire Hoyer (19:14) was ninth, Emily Gorton (19:15) was 10th, and Emma Chesterman (19:20) rounded out the Rams’ scoring in 14th.
“It’s always kind of ideal to wanna finish your best in your senior year,” Harms said. “As a team, I feel like we’ve grown so much from where we were last year and the year before.”
The Rams’ 12th-grader said she relishes the opportunity to run with her team one last time next weekend in Fort Dodge.
“In our races and even in our daily trainings, we all have the same mindset, and we all know we are on a mission,” Harms said. “It feels good for all that to pay off and represent Dubuque. It’s kind of surreal, and I’m really gonna miss it, but I’m just so glad we get to finish the season where we are.”
In the boys qualifier, 10th-ranked Hempstead will make the trek to Fort Dodge by placing third as a team with 66 points. Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Kennedy qualified in a tie for first with 51 points.
The Mustangs were led by No. 9-ranked John Maloney, who finished as the individual runner-up in 15:41.
Caleb Kass, ranked No. 25, placed sixth in 16:01. Charlie Driscoll (16:42) was 17th, Brandon Kass (16:48) crossed in 20th, and Micah Fern (16:50) was 21st to complete Hempstead’s scoring.
“We’re pretty happy to qualify,” Maloney said. “There were a lot of good teams here — four good teams here fighting to qualify — and we’re just really happy to make it through and qualify as a team for sure.”
Maloney feels the Mustangs still have more to prove at next weekend’s state meet.
“I think we definitely have yet to run our best race as a team for sure,” Maloney said.
Dubuque Senior’s Jack Kirman narrowly missed qualifying in the top 15 by placing 22nd in 16:54. Robert Howes (17:13) had the Rams’ second-fastest time in 30th place.
