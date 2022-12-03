Oliver Moberg didn’t know what to expect from one of the most fan interactive experiences on the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ promotional schedule.
The Teddy Bear Toss isn’t a thing in his native Sweden.
Moberg, a center from Bromma, Sweden, triggered a cascade of stuffed animals onto the Dubuque Ice Area playing surface Saturday night when he scored at the 4:37 mark of the third period. That gave the 2,945 fans – the biggest home crowd of the season – something to celebrate in a 6-2 loss to the rival Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and a split of the home-and-home weekend series.
“I had no idea before the game what it would be like, so it was fun to see it for the first time, and to be the one who scored the goal was fantastic,” Moberg said. “We couldn’t win the game, but it was a fun goal to score.”
Moberg scored just 13 seconds after serving a slashing penalty successfully killed by his teammates. Riley Stuart won a race to a loose puck along the right wall and centered the puck to Shawn O’Donnell, who unleashed a shot/pass from the top of the left circle. With his stick on the ice, Moberg deflected the puck past goalie Sam Scopa for his fifth goal of the season.
For several minutes, fans showered the ice with stuffed animals. They will be donated to the local Toys for Tots initiative.
Moberg’s goal pulled the Saints within 3-1, but Cedar Rapids tallied the next three to put the game out of reach. Dubuque’s Gavin Cornforth accounted for the margin with his second goal of the season.
Caelum Dick led a 3-on-2 rush into the Cedar Rapids zone, and Cornforth wired a wrist shot from the left circle past Scopa after taking a Noah Powell pass with 3:18 remaining in regulation.
Veteran defenseman Eric Pohlkamp scored Cedar Rapids’ final two goals to complete his first USHL hat trick. A small gathering of fans behind the RoughRiders’ bench tossed hats onto the ice, only to have the players return them.
Liam Lesakowski staked Cedar Rapids to an early lead with the only goal of the first period. Zion Green and Pohlkamp stretched the lead to 3-0 with second-period goals, and Martins Lavins stopped the momentum from the Moberg goal with a strike of his own less than a minute later.
Dubuque saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. The Saints secured at least one standings point in six straight games prior to Saturday night.
“We haven’t lost a game in regulation for a month, so maybe we were due,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Cedar Rapids was good tonight. They really competed. I give them a ton of credit, because they worked really hard tonight.
“We were disconnected tonight. That’s the best word to describe us tonight. We weren’t our best. We let Paxton (Geisel) out to dry a few times tonight, which is disappointing. But the sun will come up tomorrow.”
The game turned chippy after a penalty free first period. Dubuque took 12 penalties for 40 minutes, and Cedar Rapids had 10 for 28 minutes. The RoughRiders outshot the Saints, 25-18, and went 2-for-6 on the power play while stopping all five of Dubuque’s man advantages.
