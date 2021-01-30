For Garrett Baumhover and his Western Dubuque teammates on Friday night, winning ugly was truly a beautiful thing.
Baumhover scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, and then Andrew Oltmanns made three key free throws in the final 1:36 of the game as the Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Bobcats grinded one out over Dubuque Wahlert, 40-38, at Wahlert High School.
“We didn’t shoot that well tonight, and it was just kind of ugly,” Baumhover said. “But our defense stepped up. That’s what mattered at the end and we got a big win.”
The Bobcats (11-2, 5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division) swept the Golden Eagles (6-5, 2-3) for the first time since joining the league in 2018, but it was far from easy — or pretty. Leading scorer Dylan Johnson was held to only two points and couldn’t get anything going on just 1-for-7 shooting from the field.
“It was very, very ugly,” WD coach Wayne Cusick said. “It’s a city game and intense. They all know each other and all want to win. We were lucky to come out on top. It was ugly, but you’ll take it.”
Baumhover ignited the Bobcats in the second quarter, scoring all 12 of their points in the frame. He opened the quarter with back-to-back steals and layups, then was fouled on a trey and sank all three free throws for a 23-17 lead. The senior guard then added another make from beyond the arc for a 28-17 advantage with 2:20 until halftime.
“We wanted to start out hot and show that we didn’t play our best against Senior,” said Baumhover, referencing the Bobcats’ loss against the Rams last week. “We had to get back on our feet and focus on this one.”
Wahlert responded with a 5-0 run to end the second, closing with Ben Freed’s tough drive for a deuce to make it 28-23 heading into the locker room. When the second half opened, the defenses really took over, as the teams combined to shoot 2-for-22 from the field in the frame. Those makes were both Freed treys as Wahlert pulled even at 30-all.
Carson Cummer’s putback gave the Eagles a 32-30 lead to open the fourth, but Johnson’s only bucket followed by a basket and the foul for Baumhover gave WD the lead. Nathan Donovan hit a pair at the line for Wahlert to tie it again, but then Baumhover swished two more at the line for a 37-35 lead.
“He’s capable of having big nights for us,” Cusick said. “Garrett’s better when the players around him are scoring too, but it just wasn’t happening tonight. It was his night and that was huge for us.”
Oltmanns’ pair at the charity stripe made it 39-36 with 1:36 left, and after the teams continued battling, it was Freed’s two free throws that made it 39-38 with 13 seconds left. Oltmanns added another free throw with 5.8 to go for the final margin, as Donovan’s runner off the glass bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Cummer led Wahlert with 13 points, and Freed added 10.
“It came down to defense,” Baumhover said. “(Coach) loves defense and was preaching it in the huddle. If we got stops, we were going to come out on top, and we got stops.”