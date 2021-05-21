DES MOINES — As the sun poked its way through the clouds around noon on Friday, Drake Stadium public address announcer Mike Jay ignited a roar from the crowd.
“Don’t be alarmed, folks. That is the sun,” Jay announced. “Track and field is back and Iowa needed it.”
For the first time on Day 2 of the Iowa state track and field meet, the thousands of fans were treated to some much-needed sunshine. The athletes shined even brighter during Friday’s morning session, featuring athletes in Class 3A and 2A.
GIRLS
On paper, Dubuque Wahlert looks like a dynasty. It was the Golden Eagles’ fourth-straight title in the 4x200 in Class 3A, the fastest time in Iowa this year, and their state-leading 26th relay title in Iowa history.
But for the two seniors, a sophomore and a freshman who made up the 4x200 gold-medal quartet, this was much more than continuing a tradition of dominance.
“It feels awesome,” senior Ariana Yaklich said. “We are this brand new group and we lost a lot of good ones last year. We didn’t know what was going to happen this year. We thought it was going to be a rebuilding year and instead it’s a reloading year for us. This is a great group of ladies right here and we got a four-peat.”
Abigail Wallace, a senior who ran the second leg of the winning 1:43.91 mark, said her team’s victory is a product of the running tradition at Wahlert.
“It just shows the standard that we hold as runners,” she said. “Our program is strong because the ladies out here want to get out here and work and we want to get those medals and banners for our school. Our determination is what got us here.”
Freshman Rylee Steffen said it was unbelievable to achieve this feat in her first trip to the blue oval.
“It is just something so phenomenal to experience something like this my freshman year,” Steffen said. “I’m so happy and proud that I can work with all these lovely ladies, especially with two of them who I won’t be able to run with next year.”
And for sophomore Meghan McDonald, this historic victory left her wanting more.
“It just made me want to do it twice as hard since we missed last year,” she said. “I’m ready for next year.”
In the 400 hurdles, four area girls posted top 10 finishes. West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte (1:07.01) placed sixth and Western Dubuque’s Meredith Bahl (1:07.01) finished 10th. Cascade’s Devin Simon (1:06:51) and Elizabeth Gibbs (1:06.65) placed eight and ninth, respectively.
Wahlert’s Tessa Berning had herself a nice day in multiple events. After finishing seventh in the long jump with a distance of 17-1/2, she ran the third leg of the 4x100 relay team that had the fastest qualifying time for today’s final.
The Wahlert girls continued Friday’s relay dominance by posting the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 4x400 to advance to today’s final and by placing seventh in the distance medley relay.
The following girls athletes and teams competed in Friday’s morning session but either did not medal or did not finish in the top eight of their qualifying heat: Bellevue (distance medley relay); Shayla Oster (Bellevue); Devin Simon (Cascade); Bellevue (4x200); Western Dubuque (4x200); Adeline Bowman (Maquoketa); Sophie Hefel (Wahlert); Bellevue (4x100); Cascade (4x100); Western Dubuque (4x100); Cascade (4x400); Western Dubuque (4x400).
BOYS
After breaking a school record in Thursday’s 3,200-meter run, Brady Griebel wanted to spread the love to some of his running mates.
Bellevue’s distance medley team of Jacob Waller, Ethan Klemme, Kaden Guenther and Griebel took home the gold in the boys’ opening race on Friday in a school-record time of 3:36.00. It was Bellevue’s first-ever title in the distance medley.
“I was figuring this is what it would feel like, but this is even better,” Waller said. “I could imagine it before this, but the actual feeling is just amazing.”
“I was a little nervous before the race but now I just feel great,” Klemme said. “I’m just so humbled right now.”
For freshman Guenther, being on the sport’s biggest stage was an eye-opening experience.
“Me being only a freshman, I was nervous and excited because there’s just so many people and so many runners trying to get this title,” he said. “We all worked together to bring this home today.”
Griebel ran the final leg and was able to hold off some stiff competition.
“I just did what I had to do. Went out there and ran my butt off and we got it,” he said.
Cascade’s distance medley team of Luka Rickels, Jonah Manternach, Isaac Nava and Cole Miller was neck-and-neck with Bellevue for much of the race and crossed the line with a fourth-place time of 3:39.22.
Wahlert’s 4x200 relay team of Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius has posted some of the top times consistently all season long. The quartet finished fifth on Friday with a time of 1:31.39.
“It’s my first time down here so it was pretty cool for me to be here,” Anstoetter said. “It’s a cool feeling. I had a lot of fun.”
“We ran well, but not our best,” Jake Brosius said. “We came in here thinking, ‘just run our race and do the best we can,’ and we did that, so it’s nothing to hang our heads about.”
Friday morning produced several other top-10 finishes for area boys. Bellevue’s Alex Pitts (55.49) placed fourth in the 400 hurdles; Western Dubuque’s Dakota Hoffman (51-10) finished seventh in the shot put; and West Delaware’s Kyle Cole (20-6 ½) was seventh in the long jump.
Western Dubuque’s Logan Brosius posted the fastest 3A qualifying time in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.15. Bellevue, Wahlert, and Western Dubuque qualified for today’s 4x100 relay final, while Dyersville Beckman and Cascade placed in the top eight to make the 4x400 final.
The following boys athletes and teams competed in Friday’s morning session but either did not medal or did not finish in the top eight of their qualifying heat: Dyersville Beckman (4x200); Cascade (4x200); Western Dubuque (4x200); Bellevue (4x200); Jackson McAleer (Cascade); Riley Carrier (Bellevue); Tanner Nauman (Western Dubuque); Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque); Christian Nunley (West Delaware); Wyatt Schulte (Dyersville Beckman); Cascade (4x100); Dyersville Beckman (4x100); Western Dubuque (4x400).