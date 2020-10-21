The Martensen sisters are moving on in the postseason.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton’s Kayci Martensen won in 17 minutes and 33 seconds, and younger sister Hanna was second in 19:20 at the WIAA Division 2 cross country subsectional meet Tuesday in Westby, Wis.
Platteville advanced as a team after finishing runner-up to La Crosse Aquinas, 69-79.
Emma Rooney led the Hillmen with a 10th-place finish in 21:52. Harmony Bell (22:03) finished 14th, Kendra Statsny (22:13) was 15th, Shaena Prestegard (22:39) placed 19th and Ketura Goomey (22:47) took 23rd.
Prairie du Chien’s Meg Katzung also advanced to Saturday’s sectional meet after placing fifth in 20:29.
Prairie du Chien was fourth in the team standings with 97 points, eight behind third-place Westby.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton scored 124 points and was sixth.
Lancaster, Fennimore advance — At Boscobel, Wis.: Lancaster placed four scoring runners in the top nine to win the Division 3 subsectional Monday with 46 points, 14 ahead of fellow sectional qualifier Fennimore in the eight-team meet.
The Flying Arrows’ scoring came from third-place Mallory Olmstead, fifth-place Bridee Burks, sixth-place Kristin Muench, ninth-place Anna Murphy and 23rd-place Finley Knapp.
Fennimore scored with champion Brynlee Nelson (19:00.45), runner-up Lauryn Bunn, 12th-place Braycee Nelson, 21st-place Alyssa Bray and 24th-place Claire Faulkner.
Advancing individually were Riverdale’s fourth-place Elizabeth Husker, Darlington’s seventh- and eighth-place Raquel Reuter and Judith Meister, Iowa-Grant’s 10th-place Hope Connolly and Boscobel’s 11th-place Avery Brown.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Platteville’s Wells 6th — At Westby, Wis.: Platteville’s John Wells was one of three area individuals to advance from the WIAA Division 2 subsectional meet.
Wells placed sixth in 17:29 and will be joined at Saturday’s sectional meet by teammate Quinn Wright, who finished ninth in 17:39.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton’s Drew Robson finished eighth in 17:37 and also advanced.
Spencer Dehart led Prairie du Chien, placing 36th in 19:15.
La Crosse Aquinas and Westby earned the two team qualifying spots.
Boscobel, Darlington advance — At Boscobel, Wis.: Boscobel edged Darlington, 58-63, in the eight-team Division 3 subsectional meet Monday afternoon, and both teams advanced to Saturday’s sectional meet at Darlington.
Boscobel’s five counting runners were fifth-place Levi Glasbrenner, seventh-place Blake Sander, ninth-place Evan Belz, 15th-place Ben Bohringer and 22nd-place Gabe Davis.
Darlington’s scoring came from second team finisher Rhett Reuter, fourth-place George West, 11th-place Caleb Weaver, 16th-place Christian Gutierrez, and 30th-place Ethan Thompson.
Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly won the individual title in 16:15.27, more than 12 seconds ahead of Shullsburg’s Niko Karavergos. The other three individual spots at sectionals belonged to Iowa-Grant’s fourth-place Mason Aide, Riverdale’s seventh-place Nicholas Stitzer and River Ridge’s ninth-place Brad Hoffman.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Prairie du Chien 3, Wesby 2 — At Westby, Wis.: The Blackhawks outlasted their hosts in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12. Prairie du Chien advanced to play at Platteville in Thursday’s semifinal.
Lancaster 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: Hope Williams had 10 kills, two aces and a block, and Madi Bainbridge chipped in with 10 digs as the Flying Arrows upset the Panthers, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal. Lancaster advanced to play at Darlington in Thursday’s semifinals.
Mineral Point 3, Boscobel 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Pointers knocked off the Bulldogs, 25-20, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and advanced to play at River Ridge in Thursday’s semifinals.
Monticello 3, Benton 0 — At Monticello, Wis.: The Zephyrs saw their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal loss to Monticello. Monticello will play at Shullsburg in Thursday’s semifinal.
Belmont 3, Cassville 2 — At Cassville, Wis.: Chloe Crapp finished with 15 digs, seven aces and six kills, and Rilyn Mootz added 15 digs and four blocks as the Braves beat the Comets, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 18-16, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Belmont plays at Highland in Thursday’s semifinal.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Mount Mercy 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kelsi Chambers led the Pride with 11 kills, Megan Pressgrove added 10, and Amber Cooksley had 17 digs, nine kills, one assist and two aces as Clarke beat the Mustangs, 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18, and improved to 8-6 overall, 6-2 in the Heart of America Conference.