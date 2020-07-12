Kory Tuescher could only shake his head and smile Friday night.
In the wackiest of high school baseball seasons, a 13-13 tie between Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior didn’t necessarily feel out of place. Umpires called the second game of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader due to darkness after the two teams needed more than five hours to play a pair of games.
“I’ve never had a game end in a tie before,” said Tuescher, Wahlert’s eighth-year head coach. “But, then again, it is 2020. You never know what will happen.”
The postseason began Saturday for schools in the two smallest classes, while the two largest classes open on Friday. And, if the past four weeks are any indication, we could be in for quite a wild ride between now and August 1, when (we hope) the four state champions will be crowned at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Here’s a quick refresher on the oddities involving local teams and how they have turned this season into a head-scratcher:
• After having most of spring workouts wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams began practicing on June 1 for a season that opened June 15, three weeks after the originally scheduled opening day. High school programs typically have three weeks of practice before a season.
• Wahlert and Western Dubuque endured two-week quarantines after positive COVID-19 tests for personnel either in or close to their programs. There’s never a good time to receive that news, but it came in tough fashion for both: Wahlert learned of the news on June 20, the day its seniors were supposed to graduate. And Western Dubuque had to be pulled off the field in the middle of a game July 1 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
• The Golden Eagles certainly looked forward to playing on a Petrakis Park diamond that underwent an extensive makeover at the end of last summer. But, they only played three games there because a watering issue over the Fourth of July weekend left it unplayable and wiped out at least three playing dates. Instead, the Eagles played two home games at their school diamond and two home games at Senior, while their senior night will take place Tuesday at Peosta against Western Dubuque. (Well, at least Wahlert got to play at Petrakis this season. Loras College, which funded the extreme makeover, had its whole home slate wiped out by the virus).
• The same playability issue at Petrakis threatens the postseason. Both Wahlert and Hempstead earned top seeds and the right to play tournament openers at Petrakis on Friday but might be forced to play elsewhere. If Petrakis can’t host, Wahlert will likely play Marion in Maquoketa in a Class 3A opener, and No. 1-seed Hempstead might have to play at No. 6 Davenport Central in a Class 4A opener. (Hempstead isn’t allowed to play tournament games at its own Core Field because it does not have lights). Officials hope to make a decision on Monday, but it appears unlikely Petrakis will be deemed suitable for play on Friday.
• A handful of key rivalry games were casualties of a compressed schedule, as most schools played only conference games. That included Cascade vs. Dyersville Beckman and Beckman vs. Western Dubuque. The Hempstead vs. Western Dubuque and Bellevue vs. Bellevue Marquette tilts were lost because of coronavirus-related concerns. All of those are games you mark on the calendar when the schedule comes out in the winter.
• At first glance, the Class 2A District 7 tournament bracket looks pretty solid, with traditional powers Beckman and Cascade earning the top seeds, and Bellevue, Clayton Ridge/Central and Monticello all having successful seasons in recent years. But, none of the five teams in the district finished above .500 during the regular season. Beckman (8-12) and Cascade (5-5) both built their traditions on the strength of deep senior classes but are uncharacteristically young this summer. Beckman has three seniors in the regular lineup and Cascade has two.
In the midst of the craziness, there have been plenty of good stories on the diamond, including:
• Dubuque Hempstead leads the state in winning percentage at the Class 4A level and became the last of the schools in the largest division to take a loss. The Mustangs enter this week at 11-1 (.917) and lead the Mississippi Valley Conference with a .349 team batting average. Devin Eudaley leads the team with a .500 batting average, Logan Runde and Andrue Henry are well above .400, and 10 Mustangs hit .300 or better.
This week, Hempstead overtook city rival Senior as the top hitting team in the MVC. The Rams hit at a .332 clip, good for third overall in the MVC.
• Edgewood-Colesburg junior Parker Rochford finished his regular season leading the state in hitting with a .652 batting average (15-for-23). He also has a 1.043 slugging percentage and .758 on-base percentage. Small sample size, but impressive nonetheless.
• Maquoketa (14-7) has continued an upward trend under coach Ray Cavanagh, ranking fifth in victories among Class 3A programs. The Cardinals have seven hitters with averages above .300, led by senior Kole Harmon’s .361, and recently knocked off No. 1-ranked DeWitt Central in the second game of a WaMaC Conference doubleheader. Maquoketa finished 20-19 last summer after four straight seasons well under .500.